First-ever High Point Healthy For Good Expo Free to the Public on February 18

The first-ever High Point Healthy for Good Expo is coming to High Point University’s Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Dr., High Point, N.C., Feb. 18 from 8am-12pm. The public is encouraged to stop by anytime between 8 a.m. to noon and plan to stay for at least an hour. February is American Heart Month and the American Heart Association is partnering with Signature Sponsor Cornerstone Health Care, an affiliate of Wake Forest Baptist Health, to provide this FREE event to the community.

At the High Point Healthy For Good Expo, attendees will be given a ‘passport’ to visit various health stops – including Hands-Only CPR, healthy cooking demonstrations, the FAST warning signs of stroke, a kids’ physical activity area, exercise demonstrations, story time with High Point Library and Free Biometric health screenings – and have their “passport to good health” stamped for a chance to win prizes. There will also be a special VIP area for military and veterans. Participants that register online and raise over $250 for heart disease and stroke will be entered to win a new car courtesy of Carolina Kia Hyundai of High Point. For more information on the High Point Healthy for Good Expo, visit www.Heart.org/HealthyForGoodExpo.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and the second leading cause of death in Guilford County. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and the fourth leading cause of death in Guilford County. Both heart disease and stroke are up to 80% preventable. Educating the public on the benefits of heart healthy lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in the culture of health of High Point.

Center Stage Presentation Schedule:

8:15 a.m. Yoga with Pat Conley

8:30 a.m. Warrior Fitness

8:45 a.m. National Anthem

9:00 a.m. Opening Ceremony

9:15 a.m. Zumba by Cornerstone Health Care and Wake Forest Baptist Health

9:30 a.m. Dance Edge of High Point Dance Routine

9:45 a.m. Washington Street Enrichment Program

10:00 a.m. Tiger Rock Martial Arts Kids Demonstration

10:15 a.m. Dance Edge of High Point Dance Routine

10:30 a.m. Pure Barre of High Point Demonstration

10:45 a.m. Zumba by Cornerstone Health Care and Wake Forest Baptist Health

11:00 a.m. Tiger Rock Martial Arts Kids Demonstration

11:15 a.m. YWCA Silver Sneakers

11:45 a.m. Closing Ceremony – Coloring Contest Winner Announced & Door Prize Winners Announced

Food Court Presentation Schedule:

8:00 – 11:45 a.m. Kids Physical Activity Fun

10:00 a.m. Heart Healthy Cooking Demonstration by Cornerstone Health Care and Wake Forest Baptist Health

10 – noon Story Time with High Point Library

10:45 a.m. Celebrity Story Time with Kimberly Van Scoy of WXII

11:15 a.m. Heart Healthy Cooking Demonstration by Cornerstone Health Care and Wake Forest Baptist Health

Lower Level Activities:

8 – noon Biometric Health Screenings

8 – noon Hearing Screenings

8 – noon Face painting

8 – noon Children’s art display – How Do You Stay Healthy?

About the American Heart Association – The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Cornerstone Health Care

Cornerstone Health Care, an affiliate of Wake Forest Baptist Health, is a multi-disciplinary practice of more than 275 physicians and mid-level health professionals in more than 80 locations throughout central North Carolina. Cornerstone Health Care is the recipient of the 2015 American Medical Group Association Acclaim Award, a national recognition for success in improving the quality and lowering the cost of services offered. Cornerstone has transitioned from the traditional “fee-for-service” model to a patient-centered medical home system providing expanded access, increased coordination of care, enhanced patient education for prevention and treatment of chronic disease, and sophisticated technological support. For more information, visit www.cornerstonehealth.com