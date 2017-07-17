Five Off-Broadway Hit Shows Coming To ODEON Theatre for the 2017-18 Season

Tickets on sale tomorrow!

In conjunction with Emery Entertainment, the producers of Blue Man Group, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Odeon Theatre will host five Off-Broadway hit productions during the 2017-18 season.

The hilarious lineup will include Menopause The Musical, Men are from Mars – Women are from Venus LIVE!, Robert Dubac’s The Book of Moron, Disenchanted: The Hilarious Hit Musical and Late Night Catechism.

Tickets for all 37 performances of the five productions will go on sale Tuesday, July 18, at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com, the Greensboro Coliseum box office or charge by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

2017-2018 SCHEDULE



Menopause The Musical® – COME JOIN OUR SISTERHOOD!

September 19-29, 2017 (13 shows)

Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra AND memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more! This hilarious musical parody set to classic tunes from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles! See what millions of women worldwide have been laughing about for 16 years! It’s the Hilarious Celebration of Women and The Change!® www.MenopauseTheMusical.com

Men are from Mars – Women are from Venus LIVE!

November 2-5, 2017 (5 shows)

The Off-Broadway hit comedy Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE!, is a one-man fusion of theatre and stand-up, and is a light-hearted theatrical comedy based on the New York Times #1 best-selling book of the last decade by John Gray. Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, the show covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom. This hysterical show will have couples elbowing each other all evening as they see themselves on stage. Sexy and fast paced, this show is definitely for adults, but will leave audiences laughing and giggling like little kids! www.MarsVenusLive.com

Robert Dubac’s The Book of Moron

January 18-21, 2018 (5 shows)

Robert Dubac’s newest Off-Broadway solo hit, THE BOOK OF MORON, has been described as one of the most “Hilarious” “Intelligent” and “Scorching” satirical attacks on idiocracy since Mark Twain. (And “idiocracy” isn’t even a word. How dumb is that?) Are you are craving for some satire that cuts with a clever intelligent edge? Are you are tired of adolescent comedies generated by the mediocrity of television? Then buckle them up for a hilarious joy ride over the pot-holed highways of cultural hypocrisy with Robert Dubac’s THE BOOK OF MORON. www.RobertDubac.com

Disenchanted: The Hilarious Hit Musical

March 21-25, 2018 (6 shows)

Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs ’em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that’s anything but Grimm. Forget the princesses you think you know – the original storybook heroines have come back to life to set the record straight. These royal renegades tossed off their tiaras to bring their hilariously subversive, not-for-the-kiddies musical to you – and what you thought about princesses will never be the same! www.DisenchantedMusical.com



Late Nite Catechism

April 10-15, 2018 (8 shows)

Late Nite Catechism is an uproarious piece of theater that takes audience members back – sometimes nostalgically, sometimes fearfully to the children they once were. The irrepressible Sister teaches an adult catechism class to a roomful of “students” (the audience). Late Nite Catechism written by Vicki Quade and Maripat Donovan, made its debut May 28th, 1993 at the Live Bait Theatre in Chicago, Illinois and since then has grossed over $100 million in box office receipts. www.LateNiteCatechism.info