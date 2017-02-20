Five United Way of Greater Greensboro Partners Receive Statewide Spirit Awards

Greensboro, NC (February 20, 2016) – Five local United Way of Greater Greensboro partners were honored with Spirit of North Carolina Awards at United Way of North Carolina’s annual award luncheon on February 16.

Local winners include:

City of Greensboro and Guilford County – City/County Municipality 5001+ Employees

Guilford County Schools – School Campaigns 5001+ Employees

SunTrust Bank – Financial/Banking Institutions 51-100 Employees

E.P. Pearce Elementary School – School Campaigns 51-100 Employees

Northwest Middle School – School Campaigns 51-100 Employees

Each year, the United Way of North Carolina recognizes and awards companies and organizations that demonstrate strong community support through local United Way involvement. The Spirit of North Carolina Award celebrates the partnership of people working together to develop and implement innovative solutions for long-term community change.

“The Spirit of North Carolina Award celebrates the collaborative, hands-on partnerships United Way of Greater Greensboro builds with its corporate supporters,” says Gavin Stevens, Senior Director of Resource Development, United Way of Greater Greensboro.

Stevens adds, “This year’s winners led the way with campaigns that communicated the important message of our work while creating a spirit of healthy competition and engagement. In addition to bringing new energy, these companies also achieved growth in employee giving this year. We are grateful to this year’s Spirit of North Carolina Award recipients and all of the community partners who are on a path with us to break the cycle of poverty in greater Greensboro.”

LIVE UNITED: United Way of Greater Greensboro is celebrating 95 years of improving lives and building a stronger community: 1922 – 2017. We create partnerships that reduce poverty by leading long-term solutions that meet the unique needs of ENTIRE families. We bring together dynamic and caring professionals and volunteers who teach, coach and inspire the 57,000 people in our community, struggling to obtain basic needs. The federal government defines poverty as family of four earning $24,300 per year. With so many of our neighbors struggling to meet basic needs, United Way believes poverty must be addressed so that our community can thrive. www.unitedwaygso.org