Five Young Artists Take EMF Concerto Competition Honors

(GREENSBORO) – Eastern Music Festival is honored to announce the 2017 Concerto Competition winners.

Every year, EMF hosts a student concerto competition. Out of 81 Young Artists who competed, five winners were selected. Each of these Young Artists will perform a concerto on Thursday, July 27 at 8 p.m. in Guilford College’s Dana Auditorium.

“These bright and talented young artists are the future of EMF. Their talent and dedication inspires us all.” Says EMF Executive Director Chris Williams

The competition winners will play in collaboration with EMF’s Young Artist Orchestras and EMF’s Resident Conductors Grant Cooper and José-Luis Novo.

“One of the highlights of each EMF season is the Concerto Concert. This year we once again have truly outstanding winners. We have the traditional piano and violin concertos but also ones with clarinet, flute and marimba. I was a one of the judges, and can attest to the fact that they are all superb musicians. This will make for a memorable evening.” says EMF Music Director Gerard Schwarz.

This year’s winners are:

Elena Rubin, 19, performing the Reinecke Flute Concerto in D major. Rubin has served as principal flute in the Eastman Symphony Orchestra, Wind Ensemble and the Mannes Philharmonic. This is her second summer at EMF. She began her musical studies on piano at age 4, and she is a Howard Hanson Scholar at the Eastman School of Music. She is from Pittsford, New York.

Madison Blake, 19, performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, has performed in various venues including Meymandi Concert Hall of Raleigh, in pre-concert for the North Carolina Symphony, and Aycock Auditorium. She has been studying music since the age of 7 and is a Minerva Scholar at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She is from Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Keeheon Nam, 21, performing Debussy’s Premiere Rhapsody for clarinet, will make his second concerto performance with the Eastern Festival Orchestra. He has performed with the Birch Creek Symphony Orchestra, and his performance was broadcasted live on 93.9 WDOR Wisconsin Public Radio. Nam is a rising senior and Cornelius Vanderbilt Scholar at Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music. He is from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Zesen Wei, 22, performing Séjourné’s Marimba Concerto, Wei has been a member of the Shenzhen Youth Wind Band, Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra and the Shenzhen Jianli Percussion Group for six years. He has been studying percussion since the age of 4, and is a student at the New England Conservatory. He is from Shenzhen, China.

Nathan Lowman, 20, performing Vieuxtemps Violin Concerto No. 5, has attended the Eastern Music Festival for five summers, and the Colorado College Summer Music Festival this summer. He has served as principal second violin for the Vanderbilt University’s Orchestra, where he will be a junior in the coming school year. He is from Wilmington, Delaware.

About Eastern Music Festival: – Eastern Music Festival stands among the country’s premier summer music educational programs and most imaginative performance festivals. With a 56-year history of both artistic and educational excellence, EMF attracts artists, students and audiences from around the globe to Greensboro each summer during its five-week festival. This year, over 650 musicians applied to be a part of the festival, and only 234 were accepted, showing the sheer talent with EMF this summer. EMF’s 2017 performances began on Tuesday, June 27 and continue through Saturday, July 29. Concerts are presented at Guilford College, UNCG, High Point University, Appalachian State University and in venues throughout the community such as Temple Emanuel, Greensboro’s First Presbyterian Church and in public libraries. Over 65 performances, workshops, seminars and master classes will be presented.

