Foo Fighters At The Greensboro Coliseum

The Foo Fighters put on a high-spirited, full of life show at the Greensboro Coliseum on Oct. 15. Currently, on tour promoting their newest album “Concrete and Gold” which was released on Sept. 17 of this year, Greensboro was just their second stop on the 23-show run for this fall. Opening up with their latest single “Run” off “Concrete and Gold,” they instantly had the crowd up on their feet roaring. They had them in the palm of their hand until the lights went down later on that night.