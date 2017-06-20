FOO FIGHTERS COMING TO GREENSBORO COLISEUM – OCTOBER 15

FOO FIGHTERS ANNOUNCE CONCRETE AND GOLD U.S. TOUR 2017

OCTOBER – DECEMBER U.S. TOUR DATES ON SALE JUNE 29 – 10AM

CONCRETE AND GOLD AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER NOW

HARD ROCK EXTREMES AND POP SENSIBILITIES COLLIDE ON NINTH OPUS OUT SEPTEMBER 15 ON ROSWELL/RCA

VISIT FOOFIGHTERS.COM FOR INFORMATION HOW TO SIGN UP FOR PRE-SALE ACCESS

FOO FIGHTERS announced their full scale October through December Concrete and Gold U.S. Tour 2017 with a date in Greensboro, NC on October 15. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 29 at 10am at LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, the venue box offices, Ticketmaster, or by phone 800-745-3000.

For information on how to sign up for pre-sale access visit https://www.foofighters.com/. As a sponsor of the 2017 Concrete and Gold Tour, Capital One cardholders will have early access to tickets. The Capital One presale starts Monday, June 26 at 9am local time. To find out more, visit foofighters.com/capitalone.

“I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever. To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement… Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that.”

So speaks Dave Grohl of the mission statement made manifest in Foo Fighters’ ninth epic, the aptly titled Concrete and Gold, due out September 15 worldwide on Roswell/RCA Records and available for preorder now. http://smarturl.it/FFCG

Just as Foo Fighters’ anthem of the summer “Run” “opens as a dreamy, slow burner then… quickly turns heavy as thunder” (BILLBOARD) with its “huge triumphant chorus” (STEREOGUM), Concrete and Gold marries some of the most insanely heavy FF riffs ever with lush harmonic complexities courtesy of a first time team-up with producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Pink).

This unlikely alliance came about through a bizarre sequence of surprise musical obsessions and chance encounters: Listening to the radio during a drive roughly four years ago, Grohl first heard “Again and Again” by Kurstin’s band The Bird & The Bee—“It blew my mind… it was so much more sophisticated than anything I’d ever heard and I became obsessed.”

Some months later, Grohl would randomly spot and fanboy out over “the guy from The Bird & The Bee!” a/k/a Greg Kurstin. The two became fast friends over common musical loves with Grohl learning that his new favorite band had been on hiatus due to Kurstin’s workload as a producer.

While Foo Fighters recorded and released Sonic Highways, broke some bones and packed stadiums and arenas on one of the top five grossing tours of 2015, and gifted fans with the St. Cecilia EP, “Greg was becoming one of the biggest producers in the world,” Grohl recalls.

With the writing and recording of the next Foo Fighters album on the horizon, Grohl was eager as always to find fresh challenges for the band: “So I think maybe Greg is the guy that we ask to be our producer because he’s never made a heavy rock record before and we’ve never worked with a pop producer.” Darrel Thorp (Beck, Radiohead) was soon enlisted to mix and engineer. This collective conceived a blueprint of the new record as “Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that,” secretly booking into Hollywood’s esteemed EastWest studios to consummate this marriage of extremes… or as Grohl puts it: “Our noise and Greg’s big brain and all of his sophisticated arrangements and composition.”

The full track listing for Concrete and Gold is:

1. T-Shirt

2. Run

3. Make It Right

4. The Sky Is A Neighborhood

5. La Dee Da

6. Dirty Water

7. Arrows

8. Happy Ever After (Zero Hour)

9. Sunday Rain

10. The Line

11. Concrete and Gold

Concrete and Gold was written and performed by Foo Fighters, produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, and mixed by Darrell Thorp.

Foo Fighters are Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee.

The new single, “Run” is out now: https://youtu.be/ifwc5xgI3QM

