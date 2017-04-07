Forsyth County Commisioners and Arts Council Announce 2017 Summer Parks Series

Events in Triad Park and Tanglewood Park

Winston-Salem, NC (April 5, 2017) – Forsyth County’s two extraordinary parks and performance venues – Triad Park and Tanglewood Park – will be welcoming area residents for free public concerts again this summer after a successful initial run of the Summer Parks Series in 2016. “Residents of Forsyth County are understandably proud of these two facilities, and we want to encourage their use and especially more family-friendly events,” said David Plyler, Chair, Forsyth County Commissioners. “Last summer’s collaboration between the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County proved to be a good match. It clicked. Attendance was good. The entertainment was a real treat. So, we’re back with four outstanding performances this year,” said Plyler. ”Two in each park.”

The performances in the 2017 Summer Parks Series are sponsored by Salem Smiles Orthodontics, Publix Super Markets Charities, Bob King Automotive and Lowes Foods. They are free and open to the public. Attendees may bring a picnic or patronize hot dog and Italian ice carts. Refreshments such as soda, water, beer and wine are available with all proceeds supporting the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. No outside alcohol is permitted.

“Come, bring the whole family and chairs or a blanket and settle in for a musical treat,” said Jim Sparrow, President and CEO of The Arts Council. “The parks are easily accessible and parking is plentiful and free. We are grateful to our sponsors, and we have great entertainment lined up for four Sunday afternoons in Forsyth County parks this summer,” Sparrow said.

2017 Forsyth Summer Parks Series Schedule

Sunday, May 7, 2017

Tanglewood Park

Headliner: Jim Lauderdale Bluegrass Trio

Opener: Kelley and the Cowboys

4:00 pm gates open, 5:00 pm opening act

Jim Lauderdale Bluegrass Trio – Two-time Grammy-winning singer and master songwriter Jim Lauderdale is a “songwriter’s songwriter” who’s written/co-written many modern classics for iconic artists Jim Lauderdale has helped pave the way for the current Americana movement, recording albums and writing songs that cross genres from country, rock, folk and bluegrass. He has written songs and worked with some of the finest artists in traditional and modern music. He also co-hosts a weekly radio show on SiriusXM with Buddy Miller, and he is the co-host of Music City Roots, the weekly live and radio, podcast and PBS series.

http://www.newfrontiertouring.com/artist/jim-lauderdale/

Kelley and the Cowboys – Kelley and The Cowboys is a four-piece band from the Piedmont NC, led by female vocalist Kelley Breiding. The band puts its signature sound on the old standards as well as original music, in a style influenced by early forms of western swing, rockabilly, country, and blues.

http://kelleyandthecowboys.com/

Family Activities

Blue Ridge Music Center – kids’ banjo making project

Associated Artists of Winston-Salem – community canvas

Sawtooth School for Visual Art – kids’ custom stamping

Sunday June 11, 2017

Triad Park

Headliner: North Carolina Brass Band

Opener: Big Bang Boom

4:00 pm gates open, 5:00 opening act

North Carolina Brass Band – The North Carolina Brass Band, under the direction of Brian Meixner, is a 28-member brass band composed of many of the finest brass players and percussionists in the state, including symphony orchestra musicians, leading soloists, chamber music professionals, jazz artists, brass and percussion professors at universities throughout the region and highly sought after freelance professionals,

The NCBB provides concertgoers with a variety of musical styles including a wealth of exciting original music written for brass band. Its unique sound makes for a highly enjoyable concert experience.

http://www.ncbrassband.org/

Big Bang Boom Band – BIG BANG BOOM’s live show is high-energy, and both parents and children find it hard to stay in their seats! From calling the kids on stage for the “Spongebob Chorus” to the “Parents vs. Kids Hokey-pokey Challenge,” Big Bang Boom has made certain that there is no sitting down at this fun and energetic show! BIG BANG BOOM is the highest demanded children’s act in North Carolina.

http://bigbangboom.weebly.com/

Family Activities

Bookmarks – kids’ arts and crafts activities

Sawtooth School for Visual Arts – kids’ tangle pattern instruments

Old Salem Chapter Antique Auto Club – display of cars in the club ranging from the 1920s to the 1980s with various car manufacturers represented

Sunday, July 2, 2017

Triad Park

Headliner: Piedmont Wind Symphony

Guest Soloist: Ken Kennedy

4:00 pm gates open, 5:00 family activities, 6:00 concert

Piedmont Wind Symphony – This unique Patriotic Pops concert features guest vocalist Ken Kennedy who will sing hit songs from the great American Songbook and Jazz Standards. Kennedy specializes in music of Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack. For 27 years the Piedmont Wind Symphony has provided excellence in the performance of symphonic music for the Piedmont of North Carolina and made great music accessible to all audiences.

www.piedmontwindsymphony.com.

Family Activities

Coffee Park Arts – face painting and patriotic tattoos

Kernersville Little Theater – “Patriotic Photo Op” complete with props and costumes

Free small American flags and patriotic pinwheels to the first 500 people!

Sunday, July 9, 2017

Tanglewood Park

Headliner: Music Carolina featuring Martha Bassett

Opener: Big Bang Boom

4:00 pm gates open, 5:00 opening act

Music Carolina featuring Martha Bassett – Music Carolina will present The “Great American Songbook” hits by Johnny Mercer, Cole Porter, Duke Ellington and others. Martha Bassett, vocals; Jacqui Carrasco, violin; Wally West, saxophone; Federico Pivetta, piano; Matt Kendrick, bass; and John Wilson, drums. It features some of the Piedmont’s most accomplished musicians.

https://www.facebook.com/Music-Carolina

Big Bang Boom Band – BIG BANG BOOM’s live show is high-energy, and both parents and children find it hard to stay in their seats! From calling the kids on stage for the “Spongebob Chorus” to the “Parents vs. Kids Hokey-pokey Challenge”, Big Bang Boom has made certain that there is no sitting down at this fun and energetic show! BIG BANG BOOM is the highest demanded children’s act in North Carolina.

http://bigbangboom.weebly.com/

Family activities will be offered.