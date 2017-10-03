Forsyth Technical Community College Hosts Open House for Center for Advanced Manufacturing

Experience manufacturing like you’ve never seen before.



Winston-Salem, NC – Forsyth Technical Community College will host an Open House for the new Center for Advanced Manufacturing on Tuesday, Oct. 17, from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. located on the campus of Forsyth Technical Community College, 2100 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, N.C. The event is free and open to the public.

“Manufacturing has entered a whole new realm where technology, innovation and creativity are all part of the process,” said Todd Bishop, dean of Engineering Technologies Division. “Employers are looking for competency in engineering technologies, additive manufacturing, robotics and computer numerical controlled machining (CNC), and we are preparing students for those roles.”

While Forsyth Tech has been using 3-D printing for 13 years, the additive manufacturing lab with six state-of-the-art 3-D printers, was made possible through a donation from the John Wesley and Anna Hodgin Hanes Foundation and the James G. Hanes Memorial Fund.

In addition to the additive manufacturing lab, students will learn the foundational skills of combining theory and technology with design, machining and robotics. Students will work with software and equipment, which are up to industry standards, and will be what they can expect in their future careers.

Live demonstrations and hands-on opportunities will be offered.

About Forsyth Tech – Forsyth Tech (forsythtech.edu) provides students with flexible educational pathways to a competitive workforce for the community and global economy. The college offers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates in more than 200 programs of study, including programs that promote personal and professional development through non-credit courses and seminars, as well as customized training for business and industry. Forsyth Tech is the fifth largest community college in North Carolina and serves more than 35,000 students with approximately 1,500 full and part-time faculty and staff.