Forsyth Technical Community College Hosts Pulitzer Center Speaker – Bridget Huber

Forsyth Technical Community College is one of 30 national universities and community colleges in the Pulitzer Center Campus Consortium Network

Winston-Salem, N.C. – Forsyth Technical Community College will host a Pulitzer Center grantee journalist, Bridget Huber on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. in the Oak Grove Auditorium, Forsyth Technical Community College, 2100 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Huber’s topic is “Surgery: ‘The Neglected Stepchild’ of Global Health,” focusing on the global health crisis of lack of access to surgery in Africa, and the creative ways some countries handle the shortage of surgeons. Huber’s talk is part of a two-day launch visit to Forsyth Tech, which is one of the Pulitzer Center’s newest Campus Consortium partners.

As part of the Pulitzer Center Campus Consortium Network, Forsyth Technical Community College will join other colleges and universities to connect reporting on global issues with students, faculty and communities across the country. The Pulitzer Center Campus Consortium is a network of more than 30 universities and community colleges including Elon University, High Point University and Wake Forest University.

“Since the Consortium provides both campus speakers and online resources, our students will benefit from this partnership in multiple ways,” said Anu Williams, Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences. “Membership will offer our students exposure to a variety of global issues and will strengthen Forsyth Tech as a whole and our relationship with the community.”

Work supported by the Pulitzer Center has won numerous awards, including three Emmys, and the Pulitzer Center works with major media outlets such as NPR and National Geographic.

About Forsyth Tech – Forsyth Technical Community College provides students with guided educational pathways into a competitive workforce for the community and global economy. The college offers associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates in more than 200 programs of study, including programs that promote personal and professional development through non-credit courses and seminars, as well as customized training for business and industry. Forsyth Tech is the fifth largest community college in North Carolina and serves more than 35,000 students with approximately 1,500 full and part-time faculty and staff.

About The Pulitzer Center Campus Consortium – The Campus Consortium is a network of partnerships between the Pulitzer Center and universities and colleges to engage with students and faculty on the critical global issues of our time. At its core, the initiative aims to connect international reporting supported by the Pulitzer Center directly with communities across the U.S., expanding knowledge of the world, sparking conversations across disciplines and inspiring individuals to expand their horizons.

About Bridget Huber – Bridget Huber is a print and radio reporter whose work has focused mainly on public health, food and the environment. She’s filed stories for Public Radio International, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, The Nation, Mother Jones, the Associated Press and others. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of California, Berkeley, and is based in Oakland, California.