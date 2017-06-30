Forsyth Technical Community College Receives $10,000 Grant From Bank of America Foundation

College Will Use Money to Fund Scholarships

(Winston-Salem, NC) – Forsyth Tech is extremely grateful for a $10,000 grant from the Bank of America Foundation that will be used to support the college’s Economic and Workforce Development programs. Members of the Bank of America Foundation presented a check to the Forsyth Tech Foundation on Thursday, June 29.

“The money will be used to support the impactful work Forsyth Tech is doing in economic mobility focused on the needs of individuals and families by investing in workforce development and education, and addressing basic needs,” says Greg Cox, Senior Vice President of Bank of America.

“We are deeply appreciative of this very generous gift from the Bank of America Foundation,” says Corey Miller, Executive Director of the Forsyth Tech Foundation. “This gift will allow us to help underemployed students achieve their dream of completing a higher level of education.”

The grant will support the CareersNOW program at the college. Instructors train workers for a new career in six months or less, focusing on jobs paying a living wage. More than 80% of students enrolled in CareersNOW have come from Forsyth and Stokes counties, the rest from surrounding counties in the Northwest Piedmont area.

“The program’s success has far exceeded our expectations,” says Ron Berra, Director of Career Support and Economic and Workforce Development Scholarship Funding. “We continue to have 900-1,000 students each year participate in CareersNow training courses. Since the Fall of 2009, more than 7,000 students have attended job training courses, with a successful completion rate of over 83%.”

Most courses cost approximately $125-$215. If a course requires a textbook or supplies, this can cost another $100 or more. For many students, even this modest cost is a serious hardship, and some simply cannot afford it at all.

“There continues to be a great need to help many of our students with the overall costs associated with taking a course,” Berra explains, “and this grant money will help fund those costs.”

“This grant represents the trust and value that we place in Forsyth Tech and the excitement we feel about the work the college is doing to support workforce development, education and basic human services,” Cox adds. “These are areas that are vital to the health of individuals, families and our community.”

Caption:

The Bank of America Foundation presents a $10,000 check to the Forsyth Tech Foundation.

From left to right: Corey Miller, Executive Director of the Forsyth Tech Foundation; Sharon Anderson, Forsyth Tech Dean of Community & Economic Development Programs; Ron Berra, Forsyth Tech Director of Career Support and Economic and Workforce Development Scholarship Funding; Greg Cox, Senior Vice President of Bank of America.

