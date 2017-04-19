Forward High Point Board Approves Resolution Requesting HPU President to Lead Acquisition of a Baseball Franchise

HIGH POINT, NC (APRIL 19, 2017) – The Forward High Point Board unanimously approved a resolution requesting and encouraging High Point University President Nido Qubein to strategically lead and direct the acquisition of a baseball franchise, stadium naming rights, facility management and ancillary developments (in partnership with city) centered around a multi-use stadium in downtown High Point. The resolution has been forwarded to Dr. Qubein for his consideration.

“Forward High Point has worked diligently to create conditions for transformative redevelopment in downtown High Point. Our goal was to lead a catalyst project into downtown that supported jobs, housing and restaurants. Dr. Qubein is a man of action, character, principle and is the logical and qualified choice to lead the strategic development and secure the foundation of this critical economic catalyst project for our city,” says Doyle, Chairman of Forward High Point.

Mayor Bencini adds, “High Point is proud of the transformation and sustained success High Point University has achieved under Dr. Nido Qubein’s leadership. This proclamation will turn our ‘can -do attitude’ into ‘we sure will attitude.’ Assuming he accepts, this request by Forward High Point will ensure success through the proven leadership of a long time High Pointer and is a natural leader who has demonstrated time and again his love for our city.”

About Forward High Point – Forward High Point is a nonprofit organization formed as a public-private partnership in 2016 to lead the effort to bring new energy into downtown High Point above and beyond the furniture market and showroom district. Forward High Point’s strategic mission is to transform downtown High Point into an extraordinary and vibrant destination to live, work, study and play. Governed by a board of directors with significant representation of the City of High Point as well as local business and civic leaders, Forward High Point has been tasked with not only planning for, but also implementation of, goals mandated by the High Point City Council.