Four More Performers Join Lineup for 77th National Folk Festival, Celebrating Its Third Year in North Carolina from September 8 – 10, 2017

Twelve artists have been announced to date

Greensboro, N.C., March 8, 2017 — The National Folk Festival announced today four additional artists who will be performing in downtown Greensboro from September 8 – 10, 2017. The 77th National Folk Festival in 2017 marks the event’s third year in Greensboro.

Last fall, the 76th National Folk Festival attracted more than 138,000 attendees to downtown Greensboro for the FREE, three-day weekend. Based on the success of the National Folk Festival, a feasibility study is currently underway toward launching a legacy North Carolina Folk Festival in 2018.

Approximately 300 artists—musicians, dancers, storytellers, and craftspeople—will take part in the National Folk Festival, with more than 30 different musical groups performing on as many as seven outdoor performance venues throughout downtown Greensboro. The four artists announced today include:

· Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band – Cajun: With family roots in rural Avoyelles Parish, this master accordionist, singer and songwriter is the dean of traditional Cajun music in New Orleans.

· Innov Gnawa – Moroccan Gnawa: This Brooklyn-based sextet immerses audiences in mystical trance music that traditionally accompanies all-night Gnawa rituals of healing and purification.

· Kelsey Waldon – classic country: This talented young Kentucky singer evokes the classic country troubadours, while giving eloquent and unsentimental voice to present-day circumstances.

· Kelsey Waldon – salsa dura: These “new kings of salsa dura” are leading a renaissance of driving, socially conscious Latin music that brings the energy of the barrio back to salsa.

These outstanding artists join the following performers, who have already been announced:

· Dale Ann Bradley – bluegrass

· Feedel Band – Ethiojazz

· Marshall Ford Swing Band – western swing

· Mary Jane Lamond & Wendy MacIsaac – Cape Breton singing and fiddling

· Sri Lankan Dance Academy of NY – traditional Sri Lankan dance

· The Beat[box] Goes On – beatboxing

· The Fairfield Four – African American gospel quartet singing

· Tremé Brass Band – New Orleans brass band

To learn more about these artists and their stories, please visit nationalfolkfestival.com/performers. The National Folk Festival will feature individual artists on its Facebook page (facebook.com/NationalFolkFestivalNC), Twitter (twitter.com/NtlFolkFestNC), and Instagram (instagram.com/nationalfolkfestnc) throughout the rest of March.

More performers will be announced as they are confirmed.

About the 2017 National Folk Festival: Co-produced by the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA) and ArtsGreensboro, the National Folk Festival is celebrating the third year of its three-year residency in downtown Greensboro in 2017. The FREE, three-day event is America’s longest-running festival of traditional arts. nationalfolkfestival.com

About the National Folk Festival: Since it was first presented in St. Louis in 1934, the National Folk Festival has celebrated the roots, richness, and variety of American culture. Championed in its early years by Eleanor Roosevelt, it was the first event of national stature to present the arts of many nations, races, and languages on equal footing. An exuberant traveling festival that embraces the diverse cultural expressions of the American people in the 21st century, the National Folk Festival is FREE to the public, and is produced by the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA) in partnership with communities around the country.

About the National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA): The National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA) is one of the nation’s premier non-profit cultural organizations dedicated to the presentation and documentation of folk, tribal, and ethnic arts in the United States. Founded in 1933, it is the nation’s oldest producing and presenting organization with such a focus. Its programs celebrate and honor deeply rooted cultural expressions—music, crafts, stories, and dance passed on through time by families and communities as well as by tribal, ethnic, and occupational groups. The NCTA stresses excellence and authenticity in presenting artists to the public in festivals, tours, concerts, media programs, exhibitions, recordings, and other activities, and works in partnership with communities across American to establish new, sustainable traditional arts events that bring lasting social, cultural, and economic benefits. www.ncta-usa.org

About ArtsGreensboro: With an annual budget of approximately $3.5 million, ArtsGreensboro is a catalyst for innovation to build recognition and support for the arts. Through its ArtsFund-supported grant programs, the 17DAYS Arts & Culture Festival, the Levitt AMP Greensboro Music Series, and other opportunities including the National Folk Festival, ArtsGreensboro is driving the health and vitality of our community by supporting arts education, celebrating the diversity of Greensboro, and driving economic impact through excellence in arts programming. artsgreensboro.org