Fourth of July Brings Many Downtown Road Closures

GREENSBORO, NC (June 27, 2017) – As the Gate City celebrates our nation’s independence on July 4, Greensboro police will be providing traffic control for several celebrations and events throughout the center city area.

The first road closures begin on July 3 as event organizers prepare for the Fun Fourth Kick Off Block Party. From 7 a.m. on July 3 through 2 am on July 4, the parking lots at Elm St., Greene St. and McGee St will be closed.

Next, Greene St. between Washington St. and McGee St. will close at 5 pm to set up for the Freedom 10k race.

Beginning at 6 pm July 3 through approximately midnight on July 4, the following roads will be blocked to vehicular traffic for the Fun Fourth Festival:

Elm St. between Bellemeade St. and Gate City Blvd.

Friendly Avenue between Church St. and Elm St.

February One Pl. between Greene St. and Davie St.

Greene St. between Washington St. and McGee St.

Smothers Place between Spring Garden St. and Elm St. (resident traffic only)

Spring Garden St. between Federal Pl. and Smothers St. (resident traffic only)

McGee St. between Greene St. and Davie St.

The southbound lane of Davie St. between Washington St. and McGee St.

Davie St. between Market St. and Summit Avenue

Lewis St. between Arlington St. and the railyard parking lot

Barnhardt St. between Elm St. and the railyard parking lot

Also on July 4, from 6-10pm, the following roads will be closed during the fireworks display:

Bellemeade St. between Eugene St. and Edgeworth St.

Eugene St. between Friendly Ave. and Smith St.

Other temporary closures may take place during both days depending on traffic volume in the area

Vehicle operators are encouraged to be more alert and drive with caution in areas in which people congregate. Young children, especially, can be impulsive and inattentive to their surroundings. Motorists should expect the unexpected in these areas.

Lastly, pedestrians have the right-of-way at intersections whether crosswalks are painted on the St. or not. Vehicles must yield to people on foot.