Frederick Announces Candidacy for Mayor of Jamestown

Jamestown, NC — Jamestown resident Robert Frederick announced his candidacy for mayor today.

“Our town has enormous potential, and although growth presents both challenges and opportunities, I will be a positive part of helping our town in realizing its potential while maintaining its charming character,” said Frederick.

As mayor, Frederick says he will work especially “to talk with the town’s residents about their interests in proposed development projects, the council’s upcoming and past decisions, and identifying and bringing to the council fellow citizen’s ideas.” He emphasized his top priority is helping our community grow in smart, sustainable ways.

“I have been honored to serve my colleagues and peers in elected leadership roles, and know how to listen in order to lead,” said Frederick.

Frederick is digital managing editor of American Scientist magazine, published in Research Triangle Park, and primarily works online from his home office in Jamestown. He earned his A.B. from The University of Chicago and M.Sc. from University of Michigan. He is a published author and serves as treasurer of the National Association of Science Writers (NASW), overseeing a half-million dollar annual budget and representing the NASW’s ~2,300 members as the designated voting representative to the Authors Coalition of America. Locally, he sings with Greensboro’s Bel Canto Company and volunteers with Greensboro Urban Ministry’s Potter’s House Community Kitchen. He is a graduate of the North Carolina Institute of Political Leadership and holds a certificate of mediation from the Harvard Mediation Program.

He is married to Donna Scheidt, an English professor at High Point University, and is godfather to Zoe and Adam. The couple is all about town walking their rescue dog, Kalani.