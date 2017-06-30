Free family fun for the fourth

KERNERSVILLE, N.C.– The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, The County of Forsyth and the Piedmont Wind Symphony present Family Fun for the Fourth on Sunday, July 2 at Piedmont Triad Park. Piedmont Wind Symphony presents a unique Patriotic Pops concert and guest vocalist Ken Kennedy will sing hit songs from the Great American Songbook.This July Four weekend event is part of the Forsyth County Summer Parks Series which is a collaboration between the County and The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. “Come, bring the whole family and folding chairs or a blanket and settle in for a musical treat,” president, and CEO of The Arts Council Jim Sparrow said. “The park is easily accessible and parking is plentiful and free.” Attendees may bring a picnic or patronize hot dog and Italian ice carts. Refreshments such as soda, water, beer and wine are available with all proceeds supporting the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. No outside alcohol is permitted. Family activities include Coffee Park Arts with face painting and patriotic tattoos, “Patriotic Photo Op” complete with props and costumes from Kernersville Little Theater and free, small American flags and patriotic pinwheels to the first 500 people!

Gates open at 4 p.m, family activities begin at 5 p.m. and the Wind Symphony concert begins at 6:00 p.m.