Free Noontime Organ Concerts Offered Wednesdays in July

Winston-Salem, N.C. – Old Salem Museums & Gardens is presenting a series of free concerts on the Tannenberg Organ in the James A. Gray, Jr. Auditorium in the Old Salem Visitor Center at 900 Old Salem Road at noon on Wednesdays in July.

Throughout the history of the Moravian Church, music has been fundamental, woven into the liturgy of the church as well as daily life. The Moravians in Salem and the surrounding Moravian towns continued this important custom. Following in this same rich tradition, throughout the year Old Salem offers a variety of concerts and musical experiences for visitors to enjoy.

July 2017 Noontime Organ Recitals

July 5: Rodney Ward, Organist First Baptist Church, Lenoir, North Carolina

July 12: Theodore Davis, Organist St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, Baltimore, Maryland

July 19: Richard Gress, Student Mercer University, Macon, Georgia

July 26: Lou Carol Fix, Organist Moravian College, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

For more information, visit oldsalem.org or call 336-721-7300.

About the Tannenberg Organ– The Tannenberg Organ is located in the James A. Gray, Jr. Auditorium in the Visitor Center at Old Salem. It is the largest surviving pipe organ built by David Tannenberg (1728-1804), who is widely regarded as one of America’s greatest organ builders. The completion of the restoration of the Tannenberg organ at Old Salem was a fifteen-year project for Old Salem Museums & Gardens and a nearly one-hundred-year Odyssey if one considers the first step of the restoration was the careful storage of the organ when it was removed from Home Moravian Church in 1910. Even though Old Salem Museums restored the organ and provided a new home for it in the Old Salem Visitor Center, the organ is still owned by Home Moravian Church.

# # #

About Old Salem– Old Salem Museums & Gardens is one of America’s most comprehensive history attractions. Its museums—the Historic Town of Salem, the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts (MESDA), and the Gardens at Old Salem—engage visitors in an educational and memorable historical experience about those who lived and worked in the early South. Old Salem Museums & Gardens is located at 600 South Main Street in Winston-Salem. For more information call 336-721-7300 or visit oldsalem.org.

# # #