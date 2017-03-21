Fresh Melt Holds Grand Opening on March 25

Events will commemorate the grand opening of the new restaurant on Hanes Mall Blvd

Winston Salem, N.C. (March 21, 2017) – A totally unique dining experience has opened in Winston Salem. Fresh Melt Grilled Cheese and Soup Company, a locally-owned gourmet eatery, is holding their Grand Opening event on Saturday, March 25.

Fresh Melt owners and staff, along with the Chamber of Commerce, will commemorate the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. KZL 107.5 FM, a local radio station, will be on site from noon to 2 p.m. with live music and a remote broadcast. Guests can dine and participate in prize giveaways where they could win t-shirts, Fresh Melt gift cards and more!

Fresh Melt is an original concept for the thriving Winston Salem culinary scene and the newest neighbor among the restaurants on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Located at 3894 Oxford Station Way in Winston Salem, Fresh Melt is focused on one thing: making mouth-watering gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, complete with crowd-pleasing sides. The restaurant’s current menu features eight sandwiches, all a different take on the classic grilled cheese, with innovations that will please everyone’s taste buds.

For example, the “Mac Attack” features American and cheddar cheeses piled high with homemade macaroni and cheese on toasted High Crown white bread. Another feature, The Carolina, is Fresh Melt’s take on an area staple: pulled pork barbeque, with cheddar cheese and Carolina cole slaw, toasted to perfection on white bread. Customers also have the option to build their own sandwich or enjoy an array of soups, salads and sides. Combinations, desserts and a kid’s menu are also available.

Fresh Melt is owned by the father and son team of Greg and Andy Baer of Winston Salem. They operate the restaurant with General Manager Rob Seltzer.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce Fresh Melt to the residents of Winston Salem and the surrounding communities,” said Andy Baer. “In today’s restaurant scene, it is unusual to be able to introduce a new, unique concept at a price point that everyone can enjoy. We feel like Fresh Melt is an interesting twist on an American staple from all of our childhoods: the grilled cheese sandwich. I can’t wait for customers to try these delicious new sandwiches.”

About Fresh Melt – Fresh Melt Grilled Cheese and Soup Company was founded in 2016 to provide customers with a new twist on an American classic: the grilled cheese sandwich. From its first location in Winston Salem, Fresh Melt offers eight unique takes on the grilled cheese, with sandwiches featuring ingredients such as portabella mushrooms, pulled pork and macaroni and cheese. With a full menu of salads, soups and sides, Fresh Melt offers something for every palate. Fresh Melt is located at 3894 Oxford Station Way, off Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston Salem. Hours of operation are Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, please visit FreshMelt.com.