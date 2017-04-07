Fresh Melt Partners with Forsyth Backpack Program for National Grilled Cheese Day

Winston Salem, N.C. (April 7, 2017) – Fresh Melt Grilled Cheese and Soup Company, a locally-owned eatery, will be donating 10% of their proceeds from sales on April 12 to the Forsyth Backpack Program.

National Grilled Cheese Day is recognized on April 12, 2017. Fresh Melt will be donating 10% of proceeds from the day’s sales to the Forsyth Backpack Program, a local grassroots charity organization. The mission of the Forsyth Backpack Program is to feed needy children in local school systems. Read more about their program at ForsythBackpackProgram.org.

“We are truly excited to partner with and donate to the Forsyth Backpack Program as it helps feed hungry kids in the local community,” said Rob Seltzer, Fresh Melt General Manager.

Fresh Melt is an original concept for the thriving Winston Salem culinary scene and the newest neighbor among the restaurants on Hanes Mall Boulevard. They also have a location opening soon at the Palladium Shops in High Point. The restaurant’s current menu features eight sandwiches, all a different take on the classic grilled cheese, with innovations that will please everyone’s taste buds.

Fresh Melt is owned by the father and son team of Greg and Andy Baer of Winston-Salem. They operate the restaurant with General Manager Rob Seltzer.

About Fresh Melt – Fresh Melt Grilled Cheese and Soup Company was founded in 2016 to provide customers with a new twist on an American classic: the grilled cheese sandwich. From its first location in Winston Salem, Fresh Melt offers eight unique takes on the grilled cheese, with sandwiches featuring ingredients such as portabella mushrooms, pulled pork and macaroni and cheese. With a full menu of salads, soups and sides, Fresh Melt offers something for every palate. Fresh Melt is located at 3894 Oxford Station Way, off Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston Salem. A new location will be opening soon at 5836 Samet Drive in High Point. Hours of operation are Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, please visit FreshMelt.com.