From Edward McKay to McKay’s – The history

In 1974, a used bookstore called “Edward McKay” opened in North Carolina. This store was the realization of the owners’ dream: to create a bookstore that would contain a wide variety of books that an individual could obtain cheaply, keep as long as they wanted to, and return for credit on other books in the future.

The idea was a success, and several more stores were opened throughout North Carolina. A few years later, in 1985, the brand split ownership, and “McKay’s” was born in Knoxville, Tennessee. Since then, two more TN locations have been added in Chattanooga and Nashville.

In the summer of 2017, McKay’s acquired ownership of the Edward McKay stores in Greensboro and Winston-Salem, NC, giving us a presence in North Carolina once again.

Since the first Edward McKay opened, the original idea of a bookstore has expanded. Now, McKay’s is a fast-paced, high-volume, one-of-a-kind destination for people who love books, music, movies, and video games.

Whether you’ve been coming to Edward McKay for years, or you’ve visited one of the McKay’s stores in Tennessee, the newly improved North Carolina locations have something unique to offer. We’ve made exciting changes, and more are on the way!

Everything you find on our shelves was brought to us by other customers like you. Because of that, you truly never know what you’re going to find, and every visit is an adventure! Stop by to discover your own #mckayfinds.

