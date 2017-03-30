From Grocer to Tchaikovsky Winner – Debargue heads to GSO!

Greensboro Symphony Dmitry Sitkovetsky, Conductor presents German Giants Featuring pianist Lucas Debargue

(Greensboro, NC)—Former grocer and now internationally renowned pianist, Lucas Debargue, joins the Greensboro Symphony this April 6 – 8 for a set of dynamic concerts! Debargue, hailed as “the young classical pianist breaking all the rules!” (KQED Arts) has experienced a meteoric rise to stardom, with an ascendancy that seems excerpted from a Hollywood movie plot. He was self-taught into his teens, and jazz, not classical, was his first real musical passion. He was working in a Paris supermarket before being ‘discovered’ by a famous Russian coach, and even then, only studied for 4 years before claiming his prize in the Tchaikovsky. His first time playing with an orchestra was in the finals of the competition. His success story is as revolutionary as it is unbelievable.

The fifth concert of the Tanger Outlets Masterworks Series, German Giants, showcases Debargue’s lyricism and sensitive playing in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat major. Originally composed to demonstrate Beethoven’s own virtuosity and grace, Debargue is sure to wow the audience and leave them on the edge of their seats!

Also included on this concert are Schumann’s Overture, Scherzo, and Finale and Mendelssohn’s “Reformation” Symphony (Symphony No. 5 in D major, Op. 107.) Mendelssohn, a devout Protestant, composed the Reformation Symphony to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the “Ausberg Confession,” one of most important documents in the Lutheran Reformation. This year marks the 500th anniversary of the Reformation (1517).

The GSO’s Chamber concert on April 8th features Debargue and Dmitry Sitkovetsky on Mozart’s Violin Sonata No. 28 in E-flat major, with GSO Principal Cellist Alexander Ezerman joining the duo on Tchaikovsky’s Piano Trio in A minor. Don’t miss out on this exciting weekend with Lucas Debargue and the Greensboro Symphony!

Who: Dmitry Sitkovetsky, conductor

Lucas Debargue, piano

The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra

What: Tanger Outlets Masterworks Series – “German Giants”

Overture, Scherzo, & Finale – Robert Schumann

Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat major, Op. 19 – Ludwig van Beethoven

Symphony No. 5 in D major, Op. 107 “Reformation” – Felix Mendelssohn

When: April 06, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.

April 07, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.

Where: Dana Auditorium

5800 W. Friendly Ave.

Greensboro, NC 27410

Price: $46, $40, $34, Students $6