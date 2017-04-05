Fun things happening at First Presbyterian Greensboro

HOLY WEEK, APRIL 9-16:

First Presbyterian Church in downtown Greensboro will celebrate Palm Sunday on April 9 with its traditional palm parade, led by a donkey! Families are invited to gather on the Greene Street side of the church at 10: 15 am to meet and pet the donkey and pick up a palm. Traditional services are held at 8:30 and 10:45 am, and Rejoice! at 10:45 am. The church’s observance of Holy Week continues with:

Midweek services Monday-Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Maundy Thursday communion service at 7:30 p.m.

Good Friday Tenebrae service at 7:30 p.m. Scripture and music follow the Stations of the Cross as the Sanctuary gradually dims.

Easter Sunday, April 16, begins with a sunrise service at 7 a.m. and continues with a brass ensemble at the 8:30 and 10:45 traditional services and a Rejoice! at 10:45 a.m. Children are invited to ring bells and release butterflies at 10 am outside the Sanctuary. All are invited to bring flowers for the traditional Easter cross.

The church is located at 617 N. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro. More info: fpcgreensboro.org.

APRIL 23

A Ten Thousand Villages pop-up store will be open 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 23 at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Greensboro. Shop early for mom’s and dad’s days coming up, and support fair trade for artisans around the world! The shop will be in the Welcome Center, at 617 N. Elm St. Info: fpcgreensboro.org

APRIL 27

First Presbyterian Church in downtown Greensboro will host the second a la carte concert at 7:30 p.m. on April 27. Performers include The Baron Tymas Trio, emerging artist violinist Brandon Ironside, saxophonist Susan Fancher, and Clara O’Brien. Admission is free. The church is located at 617 N. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro. More info: fpcgreensboro.org.

ONGOING

First Presbyterian Church in downtown Greensboro is taking registration for its summer camps for children, including Music Camp June 26-29 for ages 4 through sixth grade, Kids Disciple Club July 17-20 for rising grades three-five, and a Maker Fun Factory Vacation Bible School July 17-20 for ages 3-rising second-graders. Register and find info at fpcgreensboro.org/summercamps. The church is at 617 N. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro.