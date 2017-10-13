FURNITURELAND SOUTH AND FURNITURE INDUSTRY LEADERS GIVE TO WAKE FOREST BAPTIST HEALTH BRENNER CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

Jamestown, NC— Furniture industry leaders partnered with Furnitureland South to celebrate the life of A. Darrell Harris and raise money for Wake Forest Baptist Health Brenner Children’s Hospital prior to the fall 2017 Furniture Market. The third annual golf tournament and fundraiser took place at Sedgefield Country Club on Sept. 25, 2017 and featured a Q&A with Hall of Fame NASCAR legend Richard Childress. CEOs and Presidents of several major furniture manufacturers celebrated Darrell’s life while raising more than $70,000 for an extraordinary organization. “I want to thank you all for being here and for your support and love,” Jeff Harris, President and CEO of Furnitureland South, said. “And to the special people here that are helping a special cause, we appreciate not just you being here, but the finances that you have put in to help this cause.” Richard A. Brenner, philanthropist and CEO of Image Wizards, praised all those in attendance and thanked them for their donations. “Your higher calling — donating your time, energy and your money to be here today to help children and families who are in need is a great, great calling.” Brenner Children’s Hospital serves and treats thousands of children battling pediatric diseases each year, and continues to accept donations in the name of Darrell Harris. Highlights of the event can be seen on Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/235800387. Brenner Children’s Hospital is not the only recipient Furnitureland South is proud to assist. As a business born in the Triad, there’s a strong awareness of the community it serves. Furnitureland South recently partnered along the Salvation Army’s efforts by donating $300,000 in furniture, which will be used to support Triad families in need. About Furnitureland South

Founded in 1969 by Darrell and Stella Harris, Furnitureland South has grown from a small, one-man operation into the largest single-store furniture retailer in the world. Located in the heart of the home furnishings capital of the world, Furnitureland South has more than 1.3 million square feet of showrooms and over 1,000 name-brand manufacturers represented. Amenities include complimentary design consultation, a state-of-the-art design center, white-glove national delivery, a full-service SUBWAY restaurant and Starbucks. The store is a multi-day destination for consumers from every state and many foreign countries. Today, Furnitureland South is owned and operated by their two sons, Jeff and Jason Harris. About Wake Forest Baptist Health Brenner Children’s Hospital

Through a generous gift from the Brenner family, the Brenner Children’s Hospital was founded in 1986 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The gift resulted from the Brenner family’s gratitude and appreciation for the community in which they had built several successful businesses. The Brenner Children’s Hospital is a part of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is the only children’s hospital in northwest North Carolina. Each year, more than 4,500 children are admitted to Brenner Children’s Hospital. Additionally, more than 21,000 pediatric subspecialty visits occur annually at the hospital-based outpatient clinics. Brenner Children’s Hospital serves and treats children, not only from North Carolina, but children from parts of Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee, as well.