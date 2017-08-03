Gate City Picklefest Held August 5 and 6

GREENSBORO, NC (August 3, 2017) – The Greensboro Sportsplex will host the 2017 Gate City Picklefest from 8 am to 6 pm, August 5 and 6, at 2400 16th St. This pickelball competition is free to spectators.

Picklefest, organized by local pickleball pro Marcus Luke and Nate Guy, will feature more than 100 players. Competitors include US Open and National Champion Corrine Carr, US Open Gold Medalist Sarah Yates, and US Open Silver Medalist Tommy Boyette.

For more information, contact Luke at 22marcusluke@gmail.com or 336-671-9679.