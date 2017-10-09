Gateway Gallery to Present Buy Some Cheer

Winston-Salem, N.C.– Gateway Gallery will open the exhibition and art sale, “Buy Some Cheer” with a reception on Friday, Nov. 10 from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. The show and sale will feature works of original art, fine crafts, cards, ornaments and gift items affordably priced for holiday gift giving. Along with the Artists of Gateway Studios, participating artist will be Kandy Jacks, Residents of Milling Manor, Keith Hobgood, Bruce White and Vickie Clontz. Enjoy live music featuring the Enrichment Center Percussion Ensemble. Refreshments served by the Center’s Culinary Arts Students.

The exhibition will be on display through January 12, 2018. The Gateway Gallery is located at 1006 S. Marshall Street, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 837-6826. www.enrichmentarc.org.