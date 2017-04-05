GCS Honors Battle of the Books Winners

Northwest Middle wins regional competition, and will compete for state title in May

Greensboro, N.C. – Twelve teams were recognized for their performance in GCS’ Battle of the Books competition.

Battle of the Books is a reading incentive program that tests knowledge of students using a “quiz bowl” format. Students at the elementary level have the option to battle in two categories to see which teams know the most about 12 assigned elementary books or 18 assigned books. Students at the middle school level are assigned 27 books and high school students are assigned 15.

First-place winners are: Sedalia Elementary (12-book), Northern Elementary (18-book), Northwest Middle and The Early College at Guilford.

Second-place winners are: Summerfield Elementary (12-book), Southern Elementary (18-book), Brown Summit Middle and Southwest High.

Third-place winners are: Pilot Elementary (12-book), The Academy at Lincoln (18-book), Kiser Middle and Northern High.

First place winners at the middle school level and 18-book elementary competition move on to the regional competition. Northwest Middle competed last night, and brought home the regional championship, they will compete for the state title on May 5.

Northern Elementary will compete in the 18-book regional competition in May.

