Gears & Guitars Kicks off Winston-Salem Cycling Classic on May 26

Weekend Concludes with Races and Free Concerts on Memorial Day at Bailey Park

WINSTON-SALEM (MAY 23, 2017) – This week’s Gears & Guitars music festival—a series of concerts performed in conjunction with the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic—will kick off a weekend of cycling and music May 26–29. All the concerts will take place at Bailey Park. Gears & Guitars begins on Friday, May 26 featuring three country music performances: Eric Dodd (6:45 p.m.), Muscadine Bloodline (8 p.m.) and Corey Smith (9:15 p.m.) as the evening’s headliner. Gates open at 6 p.m.

The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 with an Amateur Criterium at Bailey Park. A series of races continues throughout the day at Bailey Park and will conclude at approximately 4:45 p.m. Following the conclusion of Saturday’s Winston-Salem Cycling Classic races, opening performers for the Gears & Guitars concerts that night will be The Blue Stones (6 p.m.) and Tonic (7 p.m.) followed by national recording artist Collective Soul (8:30 p.m.). Gates open at 5 p.m.

The Winston-Salem Cycling Classic continues on Sunday, May 28 with the Flow BMW Mountain Madness Grand Fondo, which begins at 8 a.m. at the Armfield Center in Pilot Mountain. Riding hosts for the Grand Fondo include professional cyclists Kristin Armstrong, George Hincapie, Bob Roll and Robbie Ventura. Later in the day, Gears & Guitars opens with SUSTO (6 p.m.) and Edwin McCain (7:30 p.m.) followed by featured performers Barenaked Ladies (8:45 p.m.). Gates open at 6 p.m. on May 28.

The weekend of cycling and music concludes on Monday, May 29 with the Women’s Pro UCI/PRT Road Race at Bailey Park at 8:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The Men’s Pro Road UCI/PRT Road Race at Bailey Park is at 2:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Map of route: http://www.mapmyride.com/routes/view/1476148681. Memorial Day activities also include the City of Winston-Salem’s Walk & Roll at Bailey Park from 1 to 4 p.m. Gears & Guitars includes free Memorial Day performances featuring food trucks, family activities and performances by Mipso, Clay Howard and the Silver Alerts, The Plaids and Hank, Pattie & The Current. The Memorial Day Gears & Guitars celebration at Bailey Park is from 1 to 7 p.m.

Detailed information about Gears & Guitars is available at gearsandguitarsfest.com. Follow Gears and Guitars Winston-Salem on Facebook and on Twitter @GearsandGuitars. Weekend passes, VIP packages and individual show tickets for Gears & Guitars will be available starting on Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster and Ticketmaster outlets. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to ticketmaster.com. Visit winstonsalemcycling.com for detailed race route information.