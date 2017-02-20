General Admission entry procedures announced for Twenty One Pilots Concert 

GREENSBORO, NC – The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has announced the general admission (GA) ticket procedures for the Twenty One Pilots concert on Sat., Feb. 25.

Please note that due to previously scheduled events at the Coliseum Complex including the Friday, Feb. 24 Brantley Gilbert concert, Twenty One Pilots ticketholders will not be permitted to camp overnight on the Coliseum Complex campus or line up on Coliseum property prior to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.



1) On Feb. 25, sequentially numbered wristbands will be distributed beginning at 12 p.m. at The Terrace (adjacent to Greensboro Coliseum).

2) Patrons must be present and in possession of their GA ticket which shall be verified to receive a wristband. Only one wristband per patron will be issued.

3) After the patron’s ticket has been verified as a GA ticket, a wristband will be issued and affixed to the patron’s wrist.

4) Patrons who have received a GA wristband may leave the premises. They should plan to return to The Terrace by 4:30 p.m. to begin formally lining up in numerical order (venue staff will assist).

5) Patrons who received a wristband and return for GA entry must be ready to enter the venue. This means they should not be carrying any prohibited items (e.g. backpacks/ large bags, cameras, recording devices, food or beverage, etc).

6) The patron wearing the wristband that matches the starting number will be first in line. All participants are requested to remain in sequential order.

7) Beginning at approximately 5:30 p.m., GA patrons will be admitted in numerical order to the Coliseum floor area from the Terrace entrance. Venue entry and security metal detector screenings will begin at this time.



8) The Terrace entrance will be the sole entrance for GA ticketholders until 6:30 p.m. After 6:30 p.m. ticketholders may enter at The Terrace or through the main entry points in the Coliseum Plaza.