Get Rock the Runway tickets for your fashionistas: Triad Goodwill fashion fundraiser makes a great holiday gift

GREENSBORO, NC – Stumped for holiday gift ideas? Time is running out, so consider Greensboro’s premier fashion show, Rock the Runway on Fri., Feb. 24 from 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. in the Empire Room, 203 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401. Tickets for this unique fashion fundraiser start at $50 and are the perfect holiday or Valentine’s gift for the fashionista in your life, or for a fun girls’ night out. Seating is limited and only available for purchase at GoodwillRocktheRunway.org.

The seven student, amateur and professional designers will showcase collections created from reconstructed Triad Goodwill store items. Designers are Sanja Grgic, Lakeasha Mccrimmon, Jessica Perry, Anndrea Robinson, Michelle Teague, Florence Wallace and Drew Waller. Learn more about each designer via their blogs on GoodwillRocktheRunway.org and see videos on the Triad Goodwill YouTube channel. Winners will be selected for the Judges Choice, Audience Choice, and the News & Record Unconventional Material Challenge for the best outfit made of newsprint.

In addition to the fashion show, Rock the Runway features a pre-show mixer with heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, silent auction, and Triad Goodwill’s pop-up shop Willow’s Boutique featuring the crème de la crème from their stores. Exclusive Fashionista Tables are available with seating for four guests at a private cocktail table, wine, tasty treats to share and personal “Swag” bags.

Proceeds benefit Triad Goodwill’s mission of providing free career development services for the un- and underemployed in Alamance, Caswell, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham Counties. Rock the Runway is presented by 99.5 WMAG and 100.3 KISSfm, Allegacy, Bank of America, Elm Street Center, Lincoln Financial Group, Marsh & McLennan Agency, McWhorter Concepts, News & Record, Premier Federal Credit Union, Torey Searcy Photography, and WFMY News 2. Sponsorship opportunities can be viewed at GoodwillRocktheRunway.org/Sponsor.

About Triad Goodwill: Triad Goodwill (Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina, Inc.) promotes the value of work by providing career development services and work opportunities for people with employment needs. In the past year, Triad Goodwill served 16,954 people in the community and helped place 3,378 workers in competitive employment. 85 cents of every dollar earned at Triad Goodwill’s retail stores goes into their mission. ILoveGoodwill.org

