Ghost Stories at The Blandwood

Greensboro, NC – The Halloween tradition of an evening of Ghost Stories at Governor Morehead’s Blandwood continues on Saturday, October 21st and Friday, October 27th both at 7:00pm, 447 West Washington Street in downtown Greensboro. Guests will be charged $5 each; children must be accompanied by an adult. All stories are school-age appropriate. Doors open at 6:45pm for first come, first served attendance; space is limited.

Our special friend and storyteller Cynthia Moore Brown will weave her magic with spine-tingling stories, historic legends and fanciful tales about North Carolina. With just the flicker of the fireplace and candles, guests will be seated on the floor of the West Parlor, as is the old tradition of storytelling.

Cynthia Moore Brown, a retired librarian and educator, uses her many talents to bring texture and imagery to her stories with her down home Southern style of storytelling. Cynthia is also a photographer and musician. She co-founded the NC Storytelling Guild and has published several books and CDs, which can be purchased in the Blandwood Museum Shop. More information can be found on her website: www.folkteller.com.

Blandwood is owned and operated by Preservation Greensboro Incorporated and is the only member-supported organization dedicated to saving the Gate City’s historic and architectural treasures. For over 50 years, the organization has preserved historic buildings, neighborhoods and landscapes. As a result, Greensboro has developed a vibrant tradition of preservation, adaptive reuse and restoration.

Additional information on Preservation Greensboro or Ghost Stories can be found on our website: preservationgreensboro.org.