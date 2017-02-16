Gibson Brothers to perform in Troy

TROY – Two-time winners of the Entertainer of the Year Award, The Gibson Brothers, will be performing in Troy on Sat., Feb. 25.

Showtime is 7 p.m. at the First Bank James Garner Center, located at 210 Burnett Street, in Troy.

The show is presented by the First Bank Concert Series.

The Gibson Brothers, who hail from Upstate New York, racked up a number of awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2013 and went on to be nominated for many more in 2016.

Fans recognize the songs, “They Called it Music,” “Farm of Yesterday,” “Singing As We Rise,” “Ring the Bell” and “The Open Road,” which made the Federal Highway Administration’s Road Song List.

That list includes “On the Road Again,” by Willie Nelson, “Take It Easy,” by Jackson Brown and “Running Down a Dream,” by Tom Petty.

Jeff Branch, show organizer, points out that the Gibson Brothers is one of the most well-known and recognized bands he has had during his more than 20 years of producing bluegrass concerts.

The band is comprised of Leigh Gibson, guitar/vocals; Eric Gibson, banjo/vocals; Mike Barber, bass; Clayton Campbell, fiddle, mandolin, guitar and vocals; and, Jesse Brock, mandolin.

Leigh, and his older brother, Eric, are known for their harmony. Their story is that since they grew up together, they have the same inflection in their voices, the same words and the same sound. In 2012, the IBMA chose the band Entertainer of the Year, the first time a brother-duet has won the award.

The band is known for its old style of music, deeply influenced by Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Hank Williams, Sr., Webb Pierce, Faron Young, Marty Robbins and others. The Gibson boys grew up listening to that kind of music.

The individual band members bring a depth of musical talent to the show, too.

Barber has been with the band for more than 20 years, actually followed in his dad’s footsteps. Eric Gibson explained that Junior Barber, dobro player, was the key influencer in his love of bluegrass music. The younger Barber began playing rock ‘n roll and loves the jazz bass, but hung out in Standish, New York on Saturday nights and learned to play bluegrass. He liked the old country and root music, which the Gibson Brothers play. Mike plays a 1949 Kay vintage bass.

Campbell, grew up in a bluegrass family which owns the Kentucky Opry, noted for performances by Little Jimmy Dickens, Kitty Wells, Jerry Clower, Ray Price, Jim Ed Brown, Jack Green, Jeanie Sealy, Bill Anderson, Lee Greenwood and many others.

Brock was named the 2009 and 2015 Mandolin Player of the Year. He has performed all over the world, including a trip to Bulgaria to record with Lilly Drumeva. Jesse first appeared on the Grand Ole Opry at the young age of 11, and since has performed on stage with Ricky Skaggs, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, The Tony Rice Unit, and the list goes on.

The Gibson Brothers will be performing popular favorites and will include numbers from the new album, “In the Ground.”

Leigh Gibson said, “As time goes by, we tend to lean on our original material more and more, singing fewer covers or traditional standards. Folks ask for songs like “Farm Of Yesterday” and “They Called It Music.” These have become our standards. And the new record, In The Ground, will be showcased heavily during the performance. It’s completely written by us.

Tickets are $20 for reserved seats, $15 at the door and $10 for children ages 6-12.

For information, contact Branch at 704-985-6987 or by email at jbranch205@windstream.net.