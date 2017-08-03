Girls’ Night Out/Boys’ Night Out at Fairview Family Resource Center Features Evening of Luxury

Etiquette Lessons Become Fun Combined with Good Food and Friends

High Point, N.C. Aug. 1, 2017 – The annual Girl’s Night Out/Boys’ Night Out at the Fairview Family Resource Center located in High Point’s Southside neighborhood drew dozens of local kids between the ages of 10 and 18 and featured good food, lots of fun, a very realistic restaurant atmosphere and some great lessons about proper etiquette.

A team from Signature Property Group designed, created and supplied most of the menu which they called ‘An Evening of Luxury’. Plain & Fancy Caterers generously provided the chicken and beef. The menu for the dinner consisted of salad, rolls, rice, mashed potatoes, veggie melody, fresh fruit, chocolate chess pie, cookies, tea and lemonade.

The team from Signature Property group acted as the wait staff and, along with the team from the Fairview Family Resource Center, helped the girls and boys to learn about proper napkin placement, which utensils to use at certain times during the meal and how to properly serve and pass foods at a formal dining event.

“We created a lesson on etiquette and how to behave/use manners in a restaurant through interactive activities and skits. It was a lot of fun,” says Andrea Dalporto, program manager at the Resource Center. “All of the youth who attended said they enjoyed learning the character development and leadership skills. They said the food was delicious and many have already put their newly-learned dining skills to good use.”

Girls’ Night Out/Boys’ Night Out is an annual event at the Fairview Family Resource Center that has taken place for almost a decade. The staff uses this summer event to recruit the youth leadership for the upcoming school year. The center is designed to provide community-based programs and services for families, children and individuals. A full range of educational programs and activities for parents and children are available at the center to help promote safe and healthy families.

About Family Service of the Piedmont

Family Service of the Piedmont is a private nonprofit agency providing quality support services, advocacy and education for children and adults dealing with domestic violence, child abuse, mental health and financial stability. By providing support services and resources to people experiencing these issues, they are better able to live healthy and productive lives, thereby creating safer and healthier families. Family Service of the Piedmont; Building Safe and Healthy Families. Information about Family Service of the Piedmont can be found at www.SafeAndHealthyFamilies.com.