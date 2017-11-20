Good Friends of High Point Helps Families Get Back on Their Feet

[High Point, NC] – Good Friends of High Point, a non-profit organization of women committed to raising money and providing financial assistance to individuals who need it, is hosting their 21st Annual Holiday Luncheon on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at the Emerywood Country Club. Speakers Donna Cumby, Velencia Haizlip, and Liz Samuels will share client stories from several of the agencies that are funded by Good Friends. For 20 years the Good Friends of High Point has helped families put food on their tables, find homes, jobs, and purchase life’s necessities. We have raised over $750,000 in our 20 years together. Our good friend, Doug Witcher made a generous five-year pledge of $50,000 to support our mission of “friends helping friends” last. Doug invites others to join him in making 2016 through 2020 banner years. Proceeds from the annual luncheon are allocated to the Community Clinic of High Point, Helping Hands, Open Door Ministries, Macedonia Family Resource Center, Salvation Army, Ward Street Community Resource Center and West End Ministries, for financial assistance with critical emergency needs. Founder, Katherine Covington, says, “Our goal is to provide emergency assistance for clients to prevent them from ‘falling through the cracks’ as they work towards self-sufficiency.” Mrs. Covington added, “100% of donations received will be used to help our neighbors in crisis.” The cost per person is $20, and guests will be asked to make a contribution on the day of the event. Seating will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the luncheon will begin at noon. Reservations can be made by mailing payment to Good Friends of High Point, P.O. Box 5671, High Point, NC 27262. To help keep expenses down, tickets will not be mailed. Please make checks payable to Good Friends of High Point. Organizers will reserve tables of 10 for groups. Questions about the Good Friends of High Point event or requests for a reservation form may be directed to Lisa Foster 336.881.3618 or Lisa.Foster@pnfp.com.