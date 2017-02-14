Gordon sentenced to 199-288 months for First Degree Statutory Rape

On Sept. 6, 2015, Winston-Salem Police Officers investigated a report of a Runaway of a fifteen-year-old female. During the patrol officer’s initial investigation, the fifteen-year-old female alleged that she had been physically assaulted and raped by Mr. Aaron Lee Gordon.

Winston-Salem Police Department Detectives assumed responsibility of the investigation into the allegations made against Mr. Gordon. Mr. Gordon was alleged to have strangled, bit and forcibly raped the fifteen-year old. At the conclusion of this investigation, Detectives charged Mr. Gordon with:

First Degree Statutory Rape

Second Degree Forcible Rape

Second Degree Kidnapping

Indecent Liberties with a Child

Assault by Strangulation

On Dec. 15, 2015, Winston-Salem Police Officers located Mr. Gordon in the 2900 block of Reynolds Park Road. Mr. Gordon ran from officers but was shortly apprehended by Winston-Salem Police SWAT team officers and given a $1,000,000.00 bond.

On Feb. 13, 2017, Mr. Gordon’s trial began. Mr. Gordon pled guilty to all of the previously mentioned charges. These charges were consolidated to First Degree Statutory Rape and Mr. Gordon was sentenced to serve 190 – 288 months in prison.