GPD Launches CSI Academy to Fill Vacancies

GREENSBORO, NC (Aug. 7, 2017) – In an innovative move to attract people interested in becoming crime scene investigators, the Greensboro Police Department is launching a 16-week CSI academy to train new hires on the fundamentals of the profession.

The impetus for the academy arose from a need to fill an increasing number of CSI vacancies, along with the desire to develop skills in people who want to be CSI.

Under the CSI Academy program, GPD is accepting applications now through Aug. 28 for motivated people with an Associate’s Degree or High School Diploma/GED with 1-3 years of local, state, or federal government experience.

“We are looking for 10-15 energetic people who are detail-oriented, eager to learn, and naturally inquisitive,” explained Kelly Tranter, Director of the Forensic Services Division.

Applicants selected for employment will then receive four weeks of classroom training in the core skills required of a CSI. Topics include: Crime Scene/Evidence Documentation Protocol, Forensic Photography/Videography, Scene Diagramming, Report Writing, Testifying in Court, and many other subjects.

Then, employees will receive 12 weeks of field training with certified Crime Scene Investigators. Upon demonstrating proficiency in all the skills, the newly-minted CSIs may begin responding to scenes to identify, gather, and process evidence.

“Crime scene investigation is a very popular career field,” said Tranter. “And it is growing. We must keep up with the demand for field investigators. Our current CSIs are experienced and well-respected in their disciplines. We have all the talent and resources at our fingertips to train a new group of CSI. The Academy is a win-win situation.”

CSI coverage is provided throughout the city 24/7. Duty shifts are normally 10-12 hours per day, approximately 40 hours per week. The full salary range for this position is $33,918 to $56,530. The starting salary is fixed at $36,179.

People interested in this opportunity may apply at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/greensboronc

For a peek at the exciting work of a CSI, watch https://youtu.be/vIviZvKo6D4