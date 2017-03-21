Grabbagreen® Supports JDRF With Day of Giving on April 6

Greensboro, North Carolina, March 21, 2017 – On Thursday, April 6, 2017, Grabbagreen® restaurant in Greensboro will support JDRF during its inaugural Day of Giving, providing funds for research to treat, prevent, and cure type 1 diabetes (T1D).

On that day, Piedmont Triad area residents are invited to visit Grabbagreen at 431 Pisgah Church Road to enjoy a healthy, delicious—and fast—meal. The restaurant will operate on its regular schedule from 7 am – 9 pm, and will donate 100 percent of that day’s profits to JDRF.

“Since opening our first Grabbagreen store in Greensboro in October, we’ve realized how important it is to connect with our community,” said owner Paul Trindel. “We are thrilled to dedicate our first Day of Giving to JDRF. Like all families, those living with type 1 diabetes often struggle to find healthy, delicious meals that they can enjoy while keeping up with their busy schedules. That’s what we provide every day at Grabbagreen.”

“We are so excited—and so grateful—that Grabbagreen has chosen to support JDRF with its first Day of Giving,” said JDRF Piedmont Triad Chapter Executive Director Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh. “We constantly hear how hard it is for our T1D families to find healthy, delicious meals on the go. Grabbagreen is filling that need, and we can’t wait to meet Grabbagreen customers and JDRF supporters on April 6!”

To see Grabbagreen’s menu and to learn more, please visit grabbagreen.com.

###

About Grabbagreen®: Founded in 2013, Grabbagreen® is a fast food restaurant where great tasting, healthy food meets the speed and convenience of traditional fast food. Grabbagreen’s Eat Clean® menu is preservative-free, naturally gluten-free, and GMO-free. The whole food menu is based on super food ingredients and offers a full selection of grain and green-based bowls with fresh hormone-free and antibiotic-free proteins provided by local farms, fresh-pressed juice, handcrafted smoothies and acai bowls, breakfast, and healthy kid-friendly items. All signature menu items are prepared fresh, are made-to-order, and provide a delicious experience for customers and a variety of flavors to meet dietary needs. grabbagreen.com

About Type 1 Diabetes: Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease that impacts millions of people around the world. The disease occurs when the body’s immune system attacks and destroys the beta cells in the pancreas that produce insulin, a hormone essential to turning food into energy. Without insulin, glucose from food stays in the blood, where it can cause serious damage to all of the body’s organ systems. It requires constant carbohydrate counting, blood-glucose testing, and lifelong dependence on injected insulin. With T1D there are no days off, and there is no cure.

About JDRF: JDRF is the leading global organization focused on type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, and has committed over $2 billion to research since its founding in 1970. JDRF and its supporters share the vision of “a world without type 1 diabetes,” and work every day to support the organization’s mission of “accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat type 1 diabetes and its complications.” JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, regulatory influence, and a working plan to bring life-changing therapies from the lab to the community. As the largest charitable supporter of T1D research, JDRF is currently sponsoring $568 million in charitable research in 18 countries—including 50 active clinical trials. jdrf.org