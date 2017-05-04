Grand Opening of Greensboro Cottage Inn Pizza Set for May 12

Gourmet Pizza Restaurant Celebrates Greensboro Opening with Pizza Giveaways and Festivities

GREENSBORO, N.C. – There’s a new pizza shop in town and it’s a slice above the rest. Cottage Inn Pizza, the beloved pizza brand, announced today that its new Greensboro location will open its doors on Friday, May 5, with a grand opening celebration planned for Friday, May 12. The franchised shop is situated on the University of North Carolina – Greensboro campus at 427 Tate Street and has a patio for pizza lovers to enjoy their pie outside.

Grand opening festivities on May 12 kick off at 2 p.m., run through 6 p.m. and include a ribbon cutting, games and giveaways. Steve Alie, owner of the Greensboro Cottage Inn Pizza, is giving each customer a free medium one-topping pizza. Additionally, for each pizza given away, Alie will donate one dollar to Grimsley High School.

“Greensboro has been so welcoming,” said Alie, who’s also an area developer with Cottage Inn Pizza, which includes responsibilities for growing the brand throughout the Carolinas. “This grand opening event is a sneak peek of what’s to come in the way of community involvement and giveback that we have planned, especially for area schools.”

Spearheading the area’s expansion, Alie plans to open up to five Cottage Inn Pizza locations in North Carolina within the next four years. Additionally, Alie plans to sell the rights to 15 more stores to qualified franchisees throughout all of the Carolinas over the next ten years.

Prior to his work with Cottage Inn Pizza, Alie worked a desk job for several years out of college before deciding to pursue his dream of entrepreneurship. Now, with more than 10 years of experience in restaurant ownership, Alie currently owns two Salsarita’s Fresh Cantina franchises as well as a Chop Fresh Salad Company location in Detroit. Having spent time in North Carolina, Alie has become familiar with the market and saw that the region was underserved when it came to high-quality, gourmet pizza that can be easily delivered or picked up. Alie immediately thought of the potential of Cottage Inn Pizza, which he became a fan of while attending the University of Michigan in Dearborn. Fully equipped with the knowledge and skills, Alie looks forward to bringing Cottage Inn Pizza to Greensboro and surrounding areas.

The new Greensboro Cottage Inn Pizza will be open Sundays through Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. Alie is in the process of hiring a staff of 15-20 people to handle day-to-day operations including a general manager and kitchen staff.

Family-owned and run for more than 65 years, Cottage Inn Pizza offers a variety of menu options for carryout and delivery service. The brand has long been known for its signature crust, made from a proprietary flour mix that creates an incomparable taste and quality among competitors. Cottage Inn also offers a diverse menu of Mediterranean favorites, as well as over 33 different styles of pizza, subs, salads and hot wings.

With 50 more locations across the United States, Cottage Inn Pizza locations quickly become convenient neighborhood staples in the markets they serve. Local owners have close community ties and often team up with community charities that are part of Cottage Inn’s comprehensive local giveback program, further endearing the brand to its loyal customers.

As the brand expands, it is awarding franchise opportunities to qualified individuals who are looking to join the Cottage Inn family. The investment required to open a Cottage Inn Pizza Franchise is between $200,000 and $350,000, which includes the initial franchise fee that grants a license to run a business under the Cottage Inn Pizza name. Cottage Inn offers a world-class training program and ongoing support to keep each store running successfully and smoothly.

More info on menu items can be found at cottageinn.com.

For more information on Cottage Inn Pizza of Greensboro and to view its menu, visit http://cottageinn.com/pizza/greensboro/ or call 336-663-6333

About Cottage Inn Pizza – Cottage Inn Pizza opened its first restaurant in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1948, earning distinction as the first pizza restaurant in the entire city. The original restaurant at 512 E. William St. remains the company’s flagship store. With over 50 stores and franchises in Michigan, Ohio, Florida, North Carolina and China, offering a variety of menu options for carryout and delivery service, fans have come to expect a high-quality experience from the brand. Today, Cottage Inn Pizza is growing to become the standard for gourmet pizza products.