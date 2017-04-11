On Saturday, April 15, Granite Falls Brewing Company will release their biggest and most exclusive beer yet: the Tailypo Belgian Style Quad.

Ten percent of all proceeds from Tailypo will be donated to the North Carolina Writers’ Network to support the Network’s efforts to connect, promote, and educate our state’s writers and wordsmiths.

Tailypo is the first in Granite Falls Brewing Company’s new Appalachian Storytellers series based on the legends and tall tales that arose in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, where their brewery was born.

Aged in 30 year-old Nicaraguan rum barrels and ringing in at an imposing 14.9 percent ABV, it is a brew for the discerning beer lover. Notes of raisin, date, and fig play with undertones of chocolate, molasses, and brown sugar to create a complex tapestry of flavor that is both unique and unforgettable.

One of the largest writing organizations in the country, the North Carolina Writers’ Network will host their annual Spring Conference on Saturday, April 22, on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Former NC poet laureate and NC Literary Hall of Fame inductee Fred Chappell will give the Keynote Address. Programming includes workshops and sessions on the craft and business of writing, faculty readings, open mics, and the third annual Slush Pile Live!

For more information about the NC Writers’ Network, and to register for Spring Conference, visit www.ncwriters.org.

Granite Falls Brewing Company is proud to be located in the historic Granite Bottling Works (1903-1978) and Pepsi-Cola Bottling (1978-2012) plant in downtown Granite Falls, NC. The original 1903 Bolick’s bottling plant still stands within the brick walls along the left side of the building and lobby interior. A panoramic view of the Blue Ridge Mountains runs the rear of the building.

For more information about Granite Falls Brewing, visit www.granitefallsbrewing.com.