Graze Hires Kevin Reddick as Chef De Cuisine

After much anticipation, Graze Restaurant has announced that Chef Kevin Reddick will be its new Chef de Cuisine. Reddick, from Pfafftown, is a familiar and much-loved face in the Winston-Salem culinary community, having run the kitchen at the former Artisan Restaurant and his own farm to table food truck.

Graze, which is located in the Marriott, has always been known for its local sourcing and chef-focused menu. Reddick says it’s a good fit and he can’t wait to get started. Reddick is taking over the position left by Richard Miller, who moved on to Five Loaves Catering last November.

The folks at Twin City Quarter have always been quite collaborative with other chefs in the city and we expect that to continue with Reddick being the new hire.

Wanna go? Graze Restaurant is located at 425 North Cherry Street, Winston-Salem.