Winston-Salem Greek Festival May 19, 20 & 21

Winston-Salem, N.C. – The iconic Winston-Salem Greek Festival is returning May 19-21, 2017. The weekend long festival will be held at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 435 Keating Drive. Hours are Friday & Saturday 10:00a.m. – 10:00p.m., & Sunday 11:00a.m.- 8:00p.m. During festival hours, take-out orders are encouraged by calling (336) 765-FOOD.

The activities include traditional Greek food & pastries, music and dancing, church tours, the Agora Greek vendor’s market and cooking demonstrations. Various children’s games and activities will also be available.

Admission to the festival is $1.00. Children 12 and under are free! Meal tickets are $13 including beverage. Festival attendees can save the $1 admission fee by purchasing a meal ticket before the festival. For pre-ticket sales, call (336) 765-7145 .

A portion of proceeds benefit Brenner Children’s Hospital, the Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina and Greek Youth Ministries.