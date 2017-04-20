Winston-Salem Greek Festival May 19, 20 & 21
Winston-Salem, N.C. – The iconic Winston-Salem Greek Festival is returning May 19-21, 2017. The weekend long festival will be held at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 435 Keating Drive. Hours are Friday & Saturday 10:00a.m. – 10:00p.m., & Sunday 11:00a.m.- 8:00p.m. During festival hours, take-out orders are encouraged by calling (336) 765-FOOD.
The activities include traditional Greek food & pastries, music and dancing, church tours, the Agora Greek vendor’s market and cooking demonstrations. Various children’s games and activities will also be available.
Admission to the festival is $1.00. Children 12 and under are free! Meal tickets are $13 including beverage. Festival attendees can save the $1 admission fee by purchasing a meal ticket before the festival. For pre-ticket sales, call (336) 765-7145.
A portion of proceeds benefit Brenner Children’s Hospital, the Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina and Greek Youth Ministries.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church is located at 435 Keating Dr. For directions and more information call (336) 765-3663 or visit the church website www.wsgoc.org.