GreenHill Receives PNC Grant Funding to Grow Free Family Night Program

(Greensboro, NC) GreenHill has been awarded $5,000 from PNC to continue to expand the reach of free Family Night. Family Night is a program offered each Wendesday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. where families are able to participate in all of the activities provided during GreenHill’s open studio hours free of charge. GreenHill recognizes the need to reach more community members through the Family Night programs and with added funding from PNC, GreenHill can sustain this program and ensure a high quality art experience.

In addition to time in the ArtQuest Studios, GreenHill will expand Family Night in The Gallery. Starting on November 1, 2017, GreenHill will provide programming in The Gallery once per month during the school year aimed towards families with preschool and elementary age children. The program will be based on GreenHill’s popular Masterpiece Friday program, offering a lollipop tour of the artwork in the current exhibition, story time, and gallery games such as a scavenger hunt. Jaymie Meyer, GreenHill’s Director of Education says, “the goal for Family Night in The Gallery is to create an accessible program that encourages families to not only make art together, but to look at art together as well.”

Other ways Family Night participants can engage is through GreenHill’s Pop-up Residency program, a 10-day artist residency programs in the NC Art Studio throughout the year. Selected NC artists, including musicians, creative writers, poets, performers, and visual artists, will create new work in collaboration with children and their families and showcase their final product during First Friday programming. Families will be able to participate for free.

Family Night is a long standing tradition at GreenHill. Since 1996 GreenHill has offered Family Night. Comprised of four interactive studios, the ArtQuest studios are active, social spaces where families can make art and share ideas, create one-of-a-kind paintings or work with clay or new and unexpected materials at the hands-on exploration table.

Laura Way, GreenHill’s Executive Director explains, “Our goals for this family engagement program are two-fold: to create an awareness of our educational programs for underserved families and to promote sustained participation in the visual arts.” Benefits of participation in the arts cannot be understated. Studies show that underserved students who have access to the arts in or out of school also tend to have better academic results, better workforce opportunities and more civic engagement. Surveys taken over a month indicated 90% of Family Night participants attend because it is free of charge, exhibiting the need for Family Night.

