Greensboro Arm Wrestling League Hosts Free Comic Book Day Spectacular

The May 6 GRAWL Brawl will benefit the I Am A Queen Foundation’s teen conference

GREENSBORO – The Greensboro Arm Wrestling League (GRAWL), in partnership with four local comic book shops, will host GRAWL Brawl IV: We Can Be Heroes, May 6 at Elm Street Center, 232 S. Elm Street, Greensboro. Proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit I Am A Queen Foundation’s annual teen empowerment conference.

GRAWL Brawl V is a superhero-themed arm wrestling competition co-sponspered by Acme Comics, Comics Dimensions, Parts Unknown and Ssalefish Greensboro. Our lady arm wrestlers transform into your favorite heros and villians from comic books, science fiction and fantasy, including Captain America, Xena: Warrior Princess and Disney’s The Little Mermaid. The mean green queen, SHULKie will wrestle on behalf of the I Am A Queen Foundation.

DJ84 will be spinning beats throughout the show and guest judges for the evening will be local filmmaker Jaysen Buterin, renowned illustrator Dan Dos Santos and the Mayor of Comic Book City USA, Jax Carignan.

Admission is $6. Audience members are encouraged to donate more money throughout the event by contributing to their favorite wrestlers. Doors open at 7 pm. Arm wrestling begins at 8 pm. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.geeksboro.com/grawlfcbd or at the door. Free parking is available until 9 p.m. at the Green Street Parking Deck, 211 S. Greene St.

About GRAWL – GRAWL is an all-volunteer organization that aims to help its community through badass, progressive theatrical events. Our colorful lady arm wrestlers entertain the crowds while raising money for Greensboro nonprofits. For more information, visit www.greensboroarmwrestling.org or contact Amanda Lehmert Killian at 336-339-0712.

The following is a listing of other Free Comic Book Day events happening in Greensboro May 6th:

ACME Comics

Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Address: 2150 Lawndale Dr., Greensboro, NC

Contact: (336) 574-2263

Event Description: Jump in line and get excited as ACME gives away about 30,000 special edition Free Comic Book Day comic books. There will also be local artists and vendors, face painting and other fun surprises and activities. Special guests will include comic book creators Joel Carroll, Jacob Chabot, Dan Dos Santos, Gregg Schigiel, Chris Giarrusso, Randall Trang and more!

Comic Dimension

Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Address: 2823-E Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, NC

Contact: (336) 763-9322

Event Description: Attendees will get five official Free Comic Book Day comics while supplies last, photo opportunities with some of your favorite superheroes and supervillains, appearances by writer David Adkins and artist Bill Lunsford, and additional prizes for the first 25 people in line.

Parts Unknown: The Comic Book Store

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 906 Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, NC

Contact: (336) 272-7060

Event Description: 20% off all back issues, 20% off all toys, a cosplay contest for a $50 Parts Unknown gift certificate and lots of free comic books beyond this year’s official Free Comic Book Day offerings.

Ssalefish Greensboro

Hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Address: 1622 Stanley Road, Greensboro, NC

Contact: (336) 897-3623

Event Description: In addition to official Free Comic Book Day comics, attendees will receive one free Ssalefish exclusive variant cover, buy two-get one free on anything in the store (excluding new comic books), free trade paperbacks or hard covers to at least the first 25 people in line (must be 18 or older), free raffles for original artwork and signed prints and more than 10,000 $1 comic books that will be available for sale.