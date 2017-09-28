Greensboro Businessman Inducted into Hall of Fame

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., September 28, 2017 (Newswire.com) – Five towing industry veterans were selected as inductees to the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and honored at a special event in Chattanooga, considered the birthplace of the U.S. towing and recovery industry.

The honorees hail from all regions in the country and are, in alphabetical order: William Byers of Rochester, Michigan; Betty Cornwell of Huntingtown, Md.; Patrick Winer of Rockdale, Ill.; and Steven Sedberry of Union City, Tenn.

Also on the list is Dennis Harris of Ray Harris Towing, Greensboro, N.C., who became the third member of his family to enter into the Hall of Fame.

Harris followed in the footsteps of his late father Marvin “Ray” (Class of 2013) and wife Belinda (Class of 2016), entering an exclusive club of only four Hall of Fame families in the history of inductees.

He is a former president of the Towing & Recovery Professionals of North Carolina (TRPNC), which his dad helped found. In addition, like his dad before him, Harris is known to be a “tinkerer,” designing and building towing equipment to make the job easier – and safer.

He designed and patented the MATT (mobile assist tractor transporter), allowing tractor-trailers to be towed facing forward and without disturbing the drive shaft.

Harris became involved in his dad’s brakes and alignment shop, which opened its doors in 1954, at age 14, instantly becoming hooked. Eventually, the business branched out into towing and recovery.

Harris still likes to get out in the trenches, joining his drivers on towing jobs on the side of the road.

For over 30 years the Hall of Fame has inducted members of the profession who have distinguished themselves by substantial contributions and outstanding service to the towing and recovery industry.

“It makes me very proud that I can be a part of the process that gives the inductees the honor they deserve,” said Bill Gratzianna, president of the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum. “They’re not in the industry for the glory or notoriety. They’re doing it from the heart.”

Hall of Fame selection is based on product innovation, exemplary dedication, industry leadership and professional achievement.

Nominations are now open for the Class of 2018.

Contact Dennis Harris of Ray Harris Towing, Greensboro, N.C., at rhtowing@bellsouth.net or 336-273-3475.

Learn more about the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum by visiting internationaltowingmuseum.org.

PHOTO CAPTION (top):

Dennis Harris, second from left, entered into the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame, becoming the third Harris family member to be an inductee.

PHOTO CAPTION (below):

Dennis and Belinda Harris of Ray Harris Towing are one of the rare families to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. The couple is standing beneath a portrait of Marvin “Ray” Harris (in red), father of Dennis.