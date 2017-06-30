Greensboro Celebrates Parks and Recreation Month with #31DaysofPlay

GREENSBORO, NC (June 30, 2017) – In honor of National Parks and Recreation Month, Greensboro Parks and Recreation will celebrate with a #31DaysofPlay social media contest and prize giveaway.

“For 84 years, Greensboro Parks and Recreation has been building better lives and a better community. We’ll celebrate this every day in July. We’ll invite people to play at one of our parks or facilities as part of our social media contest. Share a picture of the action with us on Facebook or Instagram, and we will enter you into a drawing for one of three grand prize packages. You could also win VIP access to the July 30 Parks and Rec Fest for you and 12 friends,” said Phil Fleischmann, interim Parks and Recreation director. “Check out our social media profiles throughout the month to get ideas of great Parks and Recreation programs and activities that you, your family and friends can try.”

Grand Prize Packages

The Kids-Only Package:

• A Sportsplex birthday package

• Pool passes for use at any City pool

• A Parks and Recreation Month T-shirt and beach ball

The Sports Lover Package:

• A two-hour, private guided hike on the trail of your choice for up to 10 people

• A one-year fishing permit for Lake Higgins

• Two kayak rentals

• A Parks and Recreation Month T-shirt and beach ball

The Family Reunion Package:

• A free picnic shelter rental

• A round of golf for four people with cart at Gillespie Golf Course

• Four tickets to a Drama Center production

• A Parks and Recreation Month T-shirt and beach ball

Grand Prize package winners will be chosen at Parks and Rec Fest, 4-8 pm, July 30, at Gillespie Golf Course, 306 E. Florida St. Participants do not have to be present to win, but those who are in attendance at Parks and Rec Fest will get first choice of the prize packages.

VIP Access to Parks and Rec Fest – The individual who shares the most photos (up to one per day) with Greensboro Parks and Recreation on Facebook or Instagram will receive VIP seating for the MUSEP concert at Parks and Rec Fest.

Follow Parks and Recreation on Facebook and Instagram for daily suggestions on ways to play. Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/31DaysofPlay for full details on the contest.