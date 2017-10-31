Greensboro Chamber seeks $10M through The GROW Campaign

(Greensboro, NC) – Corporate and community leaders from around the Triad gathered today as the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce kicked off The GROW Campaign, which will seek to raise $10M to fund the Chamber’s economic and community development work from 2018 through 2022.

The GROW Campaign, which is being led by Co-Chairs Jon Bell (Bell Partners) and Derek Ellington (Bank of America/Merrill Lynch) is the culmination of a more than 12-month long process through which nearly 200 Greensboro leaders helped shape the five-year Strategic Plan.

“Bell Partners is proud to be based in Greensboro, we feel like the best way to drive economic development is through the Greensboro Chamber.” Bell told the group, “The GROW Campaign is a critical initiative for this community. Our company is proud to make an investment in the campaign. It is my hope that others will recognize the need we have for this campaign right now.”

In sharing his conviction about the importance of broad community participation, Derek Ellington said “It is critical that all businesses from sole proprietors to our 1000-plus employers get involved in this campaign and now is the time to get onboard. We have the right people aligned to help ensure we can seize the opportunity we have before us in Guilford County.”

In a September meeting, Steve Rendle (VF Corporation), and Anita Hughes-Bachmann (UnitedHealthcare) Co-Chaired the formation of a Campaign Leadership Council which pulled together more than 70 other business leaders to endorse the goals of The GROW Campaign and work to help ensure the effort’s success.

The launch of the GROW Campaign as not the only big announcement to come, Rendle announced that VF will be the GROW Campaign’s Lead investor with a $1.5M investment. In addition to VF’s investment, an additional 64 organizations have already made their commitments to the GROW Campaign, which at the time of its Kick-Off announcement has already garnered more than $5,412,400 in investment toward its $10M goal.

Prior to kick-off, the Campaign team has engaged more than 100 local businesses, but the work is just beginning. Over the next four months, the GROW Campaign team intends to contact more than 200 additional businesses to seek their partnership and investment.

More information on The GROW Campaign can be found at Greensboro.org/GROW

About the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce – The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce is the largest business organization in the community serving more than 1,000 member businesses through programming designed to help them succeed and grow. A partner in the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance, the Chamber also serves as Greensboro primary economic development organization, with special emphasis placed on community and entrepreneurial advancement through Action Greensboro and Launch Greensboro.