Greensboro Coliseum Complex lands 6 NCAA Championships

Greensboro, NC – In an announcement this afternoon by the NCAA, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex has been named the site for six future NCAA Championship events. The championships coming to the Greensboro Coliseum and Greensboro Aquatic Center will include:

Date Championship Venue

March 20-23, 2019 Division III Women’s & Men’s Swimming & Diving Greensboro Aquatic Center

March 29& Apr. 1, 2019 Division I Women’s Basketball Regional Greensboro Coliseum

March 18-21, 2020 Division III Women’s & Men’s Swimming & Diving Greensboro Aquatic Center

March 20&22, 2020 Division I Men’s Basketball First/Second Rounds Greensboro Coliseum

March 17-20, 2021 Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Greensboro Aquatic Center

March 9-12, 2022 Division II Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Greensboro Aquatic Center

The 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball First/Second Rounds will mark the 14th time the Greensboro Coliseum has hosted NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament action. The 2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Regional will be the fifth NCAA women’s regional in Greensboro Coliseum history.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) has previously hosted NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships in 2015 (Division I Women’s) and 2016 (Division III Women’s & Men’s). The GAC was also previously awarded the 2018 NCAA Division II Women’s & Men’s Championships and thus will now host NCAA Championships for five consecutive years (2018-2022).

“The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has a long and storied history of successfully hosting NCAA championship events at the highest level,” said Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown. “We are thrilled that today’s announcement will lead to additional opportunities for ‘Tournament Town’ to shine and bring six future NCAA championships to the Greensboro Coliseum and Greensboro Aquatic Center.”