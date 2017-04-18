PressWire

Greensboro Coliseum Complex lands 6 NCAA Championships

April 18, 2017
Greensboro, NC – In an announcement this afternoon by the NCAA, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex has been named the site for six future NCAA Championship events. The championships coming to the Greensboro Coliseum and Greensboro Aquatic Center will include:

Date                                                    Championship                                                                                   Venue

March 20-23, 2019                              Division III Women’s & Men’s Swimming & Diving                             Greensboro Aquatic Center

March 29& Apr. 1, 2019                      Division I Women’s Basketball Regional                                            Greensboro Coliseum

March 18-21, 2020                              Division III Women’s & Men’s Swimming & Diving                             Greensboro Aquatic Center

March 20&22, 2020                             Division I Men’s Basketball First/Second Rounds                              Greensboro Coliseum

March 17-20, 2021                              Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving                                             Greensboro Aquatic Center

March 9-12, 2022                                Division II Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving                              Greensboro Aquatic Center

The 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball First/Second Rounds will mark the 14th time the Greensboro Coliseum has hosted NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament action. The 2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Regional will be the fifth NCAA women’s regional in Greensboro Coliseum history.

The Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) has previously hosted NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships in 2015 (Division I Women’s) and 2016 (Division III Women’s & Men’s). The GAC was also previously awarded the 2018 NCAA Division II Women’s & Men’s Championships and thus will now host NCAA Championships for five consecutive years (2018-2022).

“The Greensboro Coliseum Complex has a long and storied history of successfully hosting NCAA championship events at the highest level,” said Greensboro Coliseum Complex managing director Matt Brown. “We are thrilled that today’s announcement will lead to additional opportunities for ‘Tournament Town’ to shine and bring six future NCAA championships to the Greensboro Coliseum and Greensboro Aquatic Center.”

