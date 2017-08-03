Greensboro Coliseum Complex to host 119th Annual Central Carolina Fair September 8-17

Advance Tickets on sale August 18

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The 119th annual Central Carolina Fair will once again light up the sky around the Greensboro Coliseum Complex this fall. Featuring spectacular rides, carnival food and games, musical entertainment and attractions for all ages, the Central Carolina Fair will begin Friday, September 8 and run through Sunday, September 17.

Advance tickets for the Fair will go on sale Friday, August 18 at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office. A special $26 advance ticket offer, available until 4 p.m. on Friday, September 8, includes one Fair admission and one unlimited ride wristband good for any single day of the Fair. Fair admission passes (without ride wristband) are also available in advance for $6.

119th ANNUAL CENTRAL CAROLINA FAIR SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 8 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. (gates close at 10 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 9 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. (gates close at 10 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 10 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. (gates close at 9 p.m.)

Monday, Sept. 11 – Thurs, Sept. 14 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. (gates close at 9 p.m.)

Friday, Sept. 15 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. (gates close at 10 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 16 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. (gates close at 10 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 17 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.



ADMISSION

Regular Admission $6 – $8

Seniors, college students and military (with valid ID)

and patrons under 42’’ – FREE.

Unlimited Ride Wristbands $26. Individual ride tickets are also available.