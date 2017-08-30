Greensboro Coliseum Complex to host Living Art America, The North American Bodypainting Championship

Body painters create masterpieces on beautiful models before a live audience

GREENSBORO, NC – The Greensboro Coliseum Complex will host Living Art America, The North American Bodypainting Championship on Sat., Oct.14. A part of ArtsGreensboro’s 17DAYS Arts & Culture Festival, the event is the largest and most prestigious bodypainting event in the Western Hemisphere, the signature competition in the USA, and second only to the World Bodypainting Festival.

Living Art America, The North American Bodypainting Championship is the only American event officially sanctioned by the World Bodypainting Association. It has attracted distinguished artists from over 20 countries from five continents, and features current and former world champions, TV reality show stars, and the most promising local talent. The competition theme all painters will interpret for 2017 is “Heal the Body, Heal the World”.

LIVE PAINTING – COMPETITION MADNESS! 2:30pm – 5:30pm

See Professional and Emerging artists work their magic right before your eyes in a fast-paced, intense race to the finish that feels more like a sporting event than an art opening. Then watch as the artists give their presentations before an international panel of celebrity judges as the models display their amazing artistry on the runway.

EVENING SPECTACULAR, 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.)

Return for the amazing evening spectacular that features stunning, world-class bodypainted models in a fashion-show style catwalk, exciting live entertainment and the crowning of the 2017 Champions! Kicking off Living Art America on Friday October 13, will be world’s only “Bodypainting Film Festival” at 7pm at the Crown of the Carolina Theatre, screening films from around the globe introduced by their creators, plus a musical performance from Crystal Bright. The world premiere of “Opera in Bodypainting” is next, with musical selections performed by the Elm Street Opera Group, at 9pm at Chakras Spa, in downtown Greensboro.

Founders Scott Fray and Madelyn Greco, are the only bodypainting artists in history to win all five World Championship Titles, plus first-place awards in Asia and North America, and a Guinness World Record for bodypainting. In 2017 Scott and Madelyn presented the first TEDx talk in Van Dyke Auditorium and received the Betty Cone Medal of Arts Award, the most prestigious award given to an artist by the city of Greensboro, for their work with Living Art America. Together with co-founders Randi Layne and Ken Goldwasser, they support the Chelko Foundation’s mission of empowerment through art education and partnership.

TICKET INFORMATION

Living Art America, The North American Bodypainting Championship – Oct 14

Tickets can be purchased at the Greensboro Coliseum box office and www.tcketmaster.com.

Ticket Prices (purchased before Sept 15)

$15.00 – Competition Day Pass (2:30pm-5:30pm)

$27.00 – Evening Spectacular! General Admission (starts at 8pm, doors open 7pm)

$38.00 – Priority Seating for Evening Spectacular!

$50.00 – VIP – Combined Day Pass, Judging Period & Priority Seating Evening

Kids under 12 are free, Students (w/ID) and Seniors get 15% off.

