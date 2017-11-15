Greensboro College Alumnus’s Novel Wins Prize in the New York City Big Book Awards

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College alumnus Ralph Josiah “R.J.” Bardsley won a prize in the New York City Big Book Awards, announced Nov. 14.

Bardsley received his degree in theatre from Greensboro College in 1996.

His 2016 novel, “The Photographer’s Truth,” won best LGBTQ novel. Amazon describes it as the story of a software programmer from Silicon Valley who finds love and truth when he meets a photographer during a three-month work assignment in Paris.

“A stunning success,” the American Library Association said in a review. “This is a novel you don’t want to see end.”

Bardsley also is the author of the 2015 novel “Brothers,” about a college student whose parents are killed in a crash, leaving him to raise his toddler brother.

The annual New York City Big Book Awards recognize both independent authors and publishers of books from presses big and small. Books are judged on presentation, editorial quality, and audience appeal. Submissions are accepted in more than 100 categories.

