Greensboro College Art Exhibit “Negative Measure” Opens Sept. 6

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro College will host the opening reception for the art exhibit “Negative Measure” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, in the Anne Rudd Galyon and Irene Cullis galleries in the Cowan Humanities Building on campus.

The exhibit features work by Brittany Søndberg, assistant professor of art. Regular exhibit hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays through Oct. 14.

The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.

Greensboro College’s Department of Art offers the B.A. or B.S. in Art and the B.A. in Art Education.

The program, with individual attention to students, combines classic art principles with the liberal-arts foundations of diverse branches of inquiry, including both science and the humanities, so that students can incorporate as much of the world as possible into their own art-making.

For more information about Greensboro College’s art program, contact Langer at 336-272-7102, ext. 5361, or email langerj@greensboro.edu.

