Greensboro College Art Professor’s Work Featured in Greensboro Art Exhibit Feb. 10-28

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sculptor Brittany Sondberg, an assistant professor of art at Greensboro College, is among three local artists whose work will be featured Feb. 10-28 in a gallery exhibition, “Fabric, Metal and Paint,” at The Creative Center in Greensboro.

Sondberg’s work in metal will be on display, along with the quilting of Dot Forsythe and the paintings of Adele Wayman, at The Creative Center, 900 16th Street.

The exhibit opens with a reception at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. The event is free and open to the public. Regular exhibit hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call 336-617-3328, or visit www.thecreativecenter.net.

Sondberg teaches sculpture, ceramics, women’s art history, and other courses. Prior to joining the faculty, she operated Copper Chameleon, a metalsmithing and jewelry-design business. She also has taught at the Sawtooth School for Visual Arts in Winston-Salem.

She holds a B.F.A. from East Carolina University and an M.F.A. from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She joined the Greensboro College faculty in 2016.

Greensboro College’s Department of Art offers the B.A. or B.S. in Art and the B.A. in Art Education. The program, with individual attention to students, combines classic art principles with the liberal-arts foundations of diverse branches of inquiry, including both science and the humanities, so that students can incorporate as much of the world as possible into their own art-making.

For more information about Greensboro College’s art program, contact the department chair, Professor Jim Langer, at 336-272-7102, ext. 5361, or email langerj@greensboro.edu.

Greensboro College provides a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church and fosters the intellectual, social, and, spiritual development of all students while supporting their individual needs.

Founded in 1838 and located in downtown Greensboro, the college enrolls about 1,000 students from 29 states and territories, the District of Columbia, and seven foreign countries in its undergraduate liberal-arts program and four master’s degree programs. In addition to rigorous academics and a well-supported Honors program, the school features an 17-sport NCAA Division III athletic program and dozens of service and recreational opportunities.